Arrow Electronics Names Sean J. Kerins COO

Sean J. Kerins has been named the Arrow Electronics' chief operating officer. He will continue to report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Previously, Mr. Kerins served as president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business since 2014. Prior to that, he was president of the North American region for the enterprise computing solutions business since 2010 and was vice president of storage and networking since 2007. Prior to joining Arrow, Mr. Kerins spent ten years at EMC in sales, marketing, and professional services roles around the world. “Sean’s leadership and proven track record at Arrow make him the ideal executive to advance innovation across our global sales, marketing, and operations,” says Mr. Long, in a press release. “Our commitment to succession planning provides continuity and certainty to our customers and suppliers.” Kristin D. Russell succeeds Mr. Kerins as president of global enterprise computing solutions. Ms. Russell previously served as president of Arrow’s global services business since 2016. Prior to joining Arrow, Ms. Russell spent two years as managing director for public and private sectors at Deloitte Consulting and, from 2011 to 2014, served as secretary of technology and chief information officer for the State of Colorado. “Kristin’s leadership and extensive industry experience will serve the company well as she succeeds Sean in leading our global enterprise computing solutions business,” Mr. Long concludes.