The new office will serve as an end-to-end design center for silicon technology and product development for Machine Learning and AI infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to officially open our new R&D Design Center in the Toronto Area and expand Astera Labs’ engineering workforce to support our rapid transition from a successful start-up to a mature global company,” said Sanjay Gajendra, chief business officer, Astera Labs, in a press release.

California-based Astera Labs selected the city of Markham in the York Region to tap into one of the fastest growing tech talent markets in North America. The company has already hired more than 10 employees for the Toronto design center and is actively hiring across multiple engineering disciplines to support end-to-end product development at the site.

“The City welcomes Astera Labs’ first Research and Development Centre outside of the US’ Silicon Valley to Markham’s innovation corridor - Canada’s second largest tech cluster,” adds Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham.

The new Canadian R&D Design Center augments the company's global footprint, which includes headquarters in Santa Clara, California and offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, China and in Taipei, Taiwan.