Shellback Semiconductor expands manufacturing to Taiwan
Capital equipment solutions provider, Shellback Semiconductor Technology, is opening their new Taiwan manufacturing center in Hukou, Hsinchu County as the company is looking to further expand its production capabilities in the region.
“Opening Shellback Taiwan is a great next step to meet the high demand for our industry-leading wet processing systems based on proprietary SEMITOOL intellectual property. It also enables us to lessen supply chain challenges and avoid international logistic delays, so we may better serve our customers in Taiwan and throughout Asia,” says Wayne Jeveli, President & CEO of Shellback in a press release.
The Coopersburg, Pennsylvania-based company says that it plans to use the facility for new manufacturing and refurbishment of capital equipment, as an extension of their current production network. From this new location, the company can better support their install base of customers in Asia and also facilitate the growth of new markets.
“We are very excited to have a local presence in Taiwan to support customer needs in Asia and globally. Beyond manufacturing and refurbishment of systems, Shellback Taiwan will allow us to better support all our customers with field service, spare parts, and upgrades to existing equipment. This is truly a major leap forward in our ability to service our customers. It demonstrates our commitment to the Taiwan and greater Asia markets,” says Thomas Hsu, Shellback's Taiwan General Manager.