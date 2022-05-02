© shellback

“Opening Shellback Taiwan is a great next step to meet the high demand for our industry-leading wet processing systems based on proprietary SEMITOOL intellectual property. It also enables us to lessen supply chain challenges and avoid international logistic delays, so we may better serve our customers in Taiwan and throughout Asia,” says Wayne Jeveli, President & CEO of Shellback in a press release.

The Coopersburg, Pennsylvania-based company says that it plans to use the facility for new manufacturing and refurbishment of capital equipment, as an extension of their current production network. From this new location, the company can better support their install base of customers in Asia and also facilitate the growth of new markets.