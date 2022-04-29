© Unisem

Phase 1 of this new Gopeng Plant with an aggregate built up area of about 57,000 square meters with cleanroom facilities, is expected to be completed in April 2023 at an approximate cost of MYR 300 million (EUR 65.3 million).

Once completed and fully equipped with equipment, the Gopeng Plant enable Unisem to double the production capacity of its existing operations in Ipoh, Malaysia, a press release reads.

The company first established its semiconductor production facility in Simpang Pulai, Ipoh, Perak and started production in 1992. Over the years, Unisem has made full use of the 15-acre piece of land with a total built-up area of about 570,000 square feet and currently has 3,500 employees.

“The building of this flagship facility at Gopeng reflects the view of the Board that Malaysia remains an important destination in the global semiconductor supply chain. The Gopeng Plant will further create more high value job opportunities for Malaysians whilst contributing to the country’s exports,” says John Chia Sin Tet, Chairman/Group Managing Director of Unisem, in the press release.