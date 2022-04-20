© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

AIT is a Minnesota-based manufacturer and product development firm serving the military, defense, and commercial air and space industries.

“We are very excited about adding Advanced Interconnect Technologies to our growing company,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs, in a press release. “Bringing AIT into the Mobix Labs portfolio as part of our acquisition strategy allows us to offer manufacturing and design services to existing global customers, and also opens new doors to deliver our wireless and connectivity products to even more clients in the defense, air and space industries.”

AIT is ISO9001 certified and provides fully automated precision manufacturing, assembly, product development and turnkey design services for highly sophisticated interconnects and components, as well as offering process validation, process control, and on-board probing for in-line measurements.

“We are experiencing huge demand for our services and will be able to scale much quicker with the backing of Mobix Labs,” adds Jason Smith, founder at AIT. “We built AIT based on our leadership’s history in highly automated manufacturing processes. Joining Mobix Labs combines the resources of two innovative, tech-driven companies to grow a larger customer base.”

Keyvan Samini, chief financial and corporate development officer at Mobix Labs, says in the press release that given the great synergies, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and provides additional cash flow, while also enhancing the companies ability to grow revenue.

Terms were not disclosed.