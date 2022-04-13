© otnaydur dreamstime.com Embedded | April 13, 2022
Littelfuse acquires Embed
Littelfuse says that the company has acquired Embed, a UK-based provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a range of applications serving transportation end markets.
"We are excited to welcome the Embed team to Littelfuse," said Matt Cole, Littelfuse Senior Vice President, eMobility and Corporate Strategy, in a press release. "The addition of Embed will help us better serve our customers by expanding our software engineering expertise and technical capabilities. With the increasing complexity of electronification within transportation applications, the inclusion of Embed will help Littelfuse respond quickly to the evolving needs of our customers.”
No further information has been made public and Littelfuse says that it will share additional details about Embed during its first quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings conference call.
Intevac receives $54 million order for 200 Lean systems Intevac, a US supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
Intel opens it's $3 billion factory expansion in Oregon The US chipmaker has officially opened “Mod3” – a more than USD 3 billion investment to expand Intel’s D1X development factory in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Sponsored content by KyzenSmart pH Employment in Electronics Cleaning Cleaning is a dynamic process. No one single facet can be studied on its own. Soil loading (flux, and other assembly contaminants), temperature, exposure time, mechanical energy, and the cleaning agent all react together within the wash process. These interactions affect the entire cleaning process, wash, rinse, and the environment. The pH of a cleaning agent affects the entire cleaning process.
From a distributors point of view – A2 Global Electronics It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the events of the passed two years a “perfect storm”. The ongoing consolidation among component manufacturers, coupled with trade wars and a pandemic – and all that followed – has created an environment where the ability to adapt is a must.
EBV adds new supply of analog chips via distribution deal Avnet company EBV Elektronik, has entered into a new distribution agreement for the EMEA region with SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip developer with a portfolio of analog ICs.
Ferrotec to set up manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia Japanese technology company, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, plans to invest USD 25 million to establish a manufacturing subsidiary named Ferrotec Manufacturing Malaysia (FTMM).
Ericsson suspends its business in Russia indefinitely In late February, Swedish telecom company suspended all deliveries to customers in Russia. Now, the company says that it will suspend its business in Russia indefinitely.
An ASML EUV system arrives at Intel's fab in Ireland Last month saw another key milestone for Fab 34 – Intel’s new fab development in Ireland. The first EUV lithography system arrived to the new fab.
Nanox opens South Korean semiconductor fabrication plant Medical imaging technology company, NANO-X IMAGING (Nanox), announces that it has opened its new semiconductor chip fabrication plant in South Korea.
Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of USD 540 million.
Shanghai lockdowns limits ACM operational ability COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to – and logistics activities of – ACM Research's offices and production facilities in the city. The restrictions are limiting ACM’s ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.
Rogers' looking to increase capacity in Germany Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) is making a further multi-million Euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany, to add to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Datwyler expands portfolio via US acquisition Datwyler has signed a contract to acquire the US company QSR from Q Holding and its private equity owner, 3i. Datwyler expects to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022.
Dalrada acquires Deposition Technology Dalrada Corporation has acquired Deposition Technology, a manufacturer of chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems targeting semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers.
SCS opens new Vietnam site US-based Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (SCS) announces that the company has expanded its network with the addition of Specialty Coating Systems (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
AI chip company Syntiant raises $55M to accelerate growth Syntiant Corp., has closed USD 55 million in new funding, bringing the total investment to more than USD 100 million since the company’s founding in 2017.
Tiny Swedish radar sensor included in Japanese robot The A1 radar sensor from Swedish company Acconeer is used for presence and obstacle detection in a recently announced entertainment robot from a unnamed Japanese consumer electronics company.
Intel suspends operations in Russia The US chipmaker says it has suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows the company's earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus.
Kioxia starts the construction of Fab2 at its Kitakami plant The memory specialist has broken ground for its new semiconductor fabrication facility (Fab2) at its Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture, Japan.
Micron appoints new Chief Financial Officer US chipmaker Micron Technology is appointing Mark Murphy as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 18, 2022.
Smith relocates its Berlin office The electronic component distributor’s Berlin sales office has moved to a new, expanded space in the heart of the city.
AMD acquires Pensando for $1.9 billion AMD has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando for approximately USD 1.9 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Yageo to sell historic Tokin plant in Sendai Yageo has sold a manufacturing plant located in Sendai, Japan belonging to its subsidiary, Tokin Corporation.
Lars Hansen to handle Nordic sales at Memphis Electronic Memory specialist distributor MEMPHIS Electronic has appointed Lars Hansen as sales manager for its Nordic region consisting of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic States.
Toppan carves out semiconductor photomask business Japanese electronics company, Toppan, has entered into a share transfer agreement to carve out its semiconductor photomask business and establish a new company, Toppan Photomask, with Japanese private equity company Integral Corporation as an investment partner.
Presto Engineering's US-based assets now in Integra's hands Integra Technologies has completed the purchase of Presto Engineering's US-based test assets.