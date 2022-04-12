© Intevac

The order includes eight expanded-module systems, each of which are configured with 28 process chambers for the production of advanced hard disk drive media, a press release reads.

The order is scheduled to ship over multiple quarters beginning in mid-2023, and will be reflected in the company’s backlog at its fiscal first-quarter. This order also includes a down payment provision, due in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, which will help fund inventory purchases in support of this significant system build-out.