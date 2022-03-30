© Murata

With the acquisition, Murata strengthens its position in the telecommunications market by combining filter and process technologies and proprietary manufacturing capabilities with Resonant’s XBAR technology to provide advanced high-frequency filters.

"As utilization of the high-frequency spectrum progresses, we expect that many frequency bands will be adjacent to each other, as is the case with those already in use. To fully realize the benefits of high-speed communication standards, reliable, precision electronic components that meet the required specifications, regardless of the communication environment, are essential. We are very pleased to be able to combine the Resonant technologies with our own to deliver leading-class solutions to our customers," says Murata Manufacturing President Norio Nakajima in a press release.

Murata stated in its original announcement that it would acquire all outstanding shares of Resonant not owned by Murata for USD 4.50 per share in cash and that the funds required for the purchase would reach approximately USD 300 million.