The combination will allow both companies to expand their offerings and to access additional markets and customers. Resonant will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata and continue with its RF filter solution development.

“Resonant invented its proprietary XBAR technology, which is expected to achieve higher frequency and superior performance to other filter technologies. We have collaborated closely with Resonant for many years on the development of proprietary circuit designs using Resonant’s XBAR technology, and Resonant licensed to Murata rights for products in multiple specific radio frequencies in connection with our commercial partnership. We are confident Resonant’s innovation is a key strategic differentiator for the mobile industry. This transaction will deepen our existing partnership and position us to better meet our customers’ needs and expand opportunities for Murata,” says said Norio Nakajima, President of Murata, in the press release.

The transaction – which has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors – is expected to close by the end of March 2022, subject to the tender of a majority of Resonant’s shares.