Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business | February 15, 2022

Murata to acquire Resonant for $4.50 per share

Murata Electronics North America and RF filter solutions provider Resonant, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Murata will acquire all outstanding shares of Resonant not owned by Murata for USD 4.50 per share in cash.

The combination will allow both companies to expand their offerings and to access additional markets and customers. Resonant will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata and continue with its RF filter solution development.

“Resonant invented its proprietary XBAR technology, which is expected to achieve higher frequency and superior performance to other filter technologies. We have collaborated closely with Resonant for many years on the development of proprietary circuit designs using Resonant’s XBAR technology, and Resonant licensed to Murata rights for products in multiple specific radio frequencies in connection with our commercial partnership. We are confident Resonant’s innovation is a key strategic differentiator for the mobile industry. This transaction will deepen our existing partnership and position us to better meet our customers’ needs and expand opportunities for Murata,” says said Norio Nakajima, President of Murata, in the press release.

The transaction – which has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors – is expected to close by the end of March 2022, subject to the tender of a majority of Resonant’s shares.

“As part of the Murata team, we are looking forward to accelerating the integration of our XBAR technology into the Murata RF roadmap and delivering solutions with optimum RF performance. We have tremendous respect for Murata and look forward to accomplishing great things together,” says George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant.

Rogers increase capacity to meet power module substrate demand Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions announces a further multi-million euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany – adding to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.
Xilinx is now in the hands of AMD The multi-billion dollar deal which was first announced back in October 2020 has been completed.
Foxconn to form Indian semiconductors joint venture The worlds biggest electronics manufacturer has signed an MOU with Indian natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta, to form a joint venture company that will manufacture semiconductors in India.
UMC temporarily suspends production at HeJian fab United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has suspended production at its 8-inch wafer fab subsidiary, HeJian Technology, located in Suzhou, China, after the company suspected an employee had contracted a COVID-19 infection.
Ad
Galaxy Semiconductor to acquire Ippon Innovation Galaxy Semiconductor, a provider of data analytics solutions, says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ippon Innovation of Toulouse, France.
Ad
Wafer input starts at earthquake damaged Toshiba line Today, on February 14, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp is starting the wafer input on the 200-mm line at its Oita operations.
Exaktera acquires ProPhotonix US based illumination solutions provider, Exaktera, announces that it has acquired ProPhotonix, a designer and manufacturer of LED systems and laser diode modules with operations in Ireland and the UK.
Murata to merge Vietnamese manufacturing subsidiaries
Nexperia turns five – plans new investments Nexperia is celebrating five years as an independent entity. Moving forward, Nexperia says it is aggressively targeting an increased market share by seizing on new opportunities as they emerge.
TSMC to hire more than 8,000 new employees in 2022 The worlds largest semiconductor foundry is reportedly planning to go on a hiring spree.
Material contamination at Kioxia / WDC JV fabs In separate press releases, Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia Corporation, inform that contamination of certain material used in its manufacturing processes has occurred and is affecting production operations at both their Yokkaichi and Kitakami JV, flash fabrication facilities.
Digi-Key ink global distribution deal with SPARK Microsystems Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution agreement with SPARK Microsystems to offer ultra-low power wireless communications for high-performance personal area networks and IoT-connected devices.
ICsense expands IC design activities - opens office in Ghent ICsense, a Leuven-based IC design house and TDK Group company, says it is expanding its activities to meet the sustained surge in IC demand, among others from European car manufacturers and medical equipment suppliers.
Toshiba's making progress on the restart of its 200-mm line The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu. In a new update the company says that it will be back to full speed by mid March.
A new, better way to optimize a signal chain with a continuous-time sigma-delta converter Question: Why should I consider using CTSD ADCs to improve my signal chain design?
European semi distribution outperforms expectations European components distribution recorded fourth quarter growth of 39.4% in semiconductors and 39.5% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. However, shortages will continue well into 2022, reports DMASS.
GlobalFoundries closed 2021 with a 36% revenue increase The semiconductor foundry managed to capitalise on the unprecedented demand for semiconductor solutions as it reports revenues of USD 6.6 billion for 2021, a 36% YoY growth.
EU proposes Chips Act to confront chip shortages The EU Commission has presented its European Chips Act - aiming to strengthen manufacturing activities in the EU and support the scale-up and innovation of the whole value chain and addressing the security of supply.
NVIDIA’s acquisition of Arm failed – Arm to go public NVIDIA and SoftBank have terminated NVIDIA's $40 billion acquisition of Arm. The deal was set to become the largest semiconductor deal in history, had it gone through.
Intel launches $1B fund to build its foundry ecosystem The US chipmaker has just launched a USD 1 billion fund to support early-stage startups and established companies that are building disruptive technologies for the foundry ecosystem.
Camtek receives orders from two tier-1 IDMs Camtek announces that it has received orders of approximately USD 20 million from two unnamed tier-1 integrated device manufacturers.
Three options to optimize the control loop of power converters Question: Is there an easy way to select the external components for power converters?
Zygo expands with new European office Optical metrology and optical component manufacturer Zygo Corporation – a business unit of Ametek, Inc. – is opening a new office in Italy.
The House passes COMPETES Act – looking to supercharge chip industry On 4 February, 2022 the U.S. House of Representatives passed the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength (America COMPETES) Act. A bill which includes funding for the CHIPS Act – geared towards strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
GW to expand capacity following failed Siltronic deal After failing to reach all completion conduction for its acquisition of Siltronic, GlobalWafers says that the funds originally intended for the acquisition are now earmarked for capital and operating expenses.
NXP reports 28% revenue increase in 2021 “NXP delivered full-year record revenue of USD 11.06 billion, an increase of 28% year-on-year, with demand accelerating across all of our focus end-markets throughout the year,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP president and CEO in the company fiscal report.
Load more news
February 15 2022 11:20 pm V20.2.7-2