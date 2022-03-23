© Renesas

As previously reported by Evertiq, a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake occurred off the coast of Fukushima, Japan on the evening of March 16.

Renesas operates three factories close to the epicenter, its Naka Factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, its Takasaki Factory in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture and its Yonezawa Factory in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture.

In previous updates from the Japanese chipmaker, the company stated that was expecting to return to full pre-earthquake production capacity (wafer input base) on March 23. However, due to failure of some manufacturing equipment Renesas is forced to push that date forward.

”We expect to reach close to full pre-earthquake production capacity on March 26,” the company says in a new update. The company continues to say that as of today, March 23, the Naka fab has reached approximately 50% of its pre-earthquake production capacity.

Some damage was made to the work-in-process at the Naka fab at the time of the earthquake. Renesas says that it is currently assessing the impact of the production loss from ruined work-in-process and loss from halted production.