This acquisition positions SEMIFIVE to expand its capabilities and portfolio to now include design IP which is an essential component of designing system-on-chip (SoC). This is SEMIFIVE’s first overseas acquisition after having completed the acquisitions of Hanatec, Sesol Semiconductor and Dahsim in Korea where it is headquartered.

“We are rapidly executing our growth strategy to be the New Global Hub of Custom Silicon,” says Brandon Cho, CEO and founder of SEMIFIVE in a press release. “Analog Bits has a solid track record of developing and delivering differentiated and high-quality mixed signal IP addressing multiple market segments on various process technologies down to 3nm. This latest acquisition further affirms our vision to provide more enabling technologies with differentiated values to any industry players who wants access to custom silicon.”

“The custom SoC and IP markets are growing faster than ever. Having the combined global talents and assets will enable us to elevate our service to customers and partners while enhancing overall IP roadmap and portfolio,” adds Alan Rogers, President and CTO of Analog Bits. “Analog Bits will bring experience and capability of every leading-edge fab to the SEMIFIVE group, allowing us to serve our customers with a greater breadth of offering.”

With a team of over 350 after the acquisition, SEMIFIVE continues to expand its worldwide presence with offices in Korea, United States, India and Vietnam.