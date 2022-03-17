© Atlas Copco

Ceres Technologies has been operating since 2011 and is located in the Hudson Valley, New York area. As well as providing gas and vapour delivery equipment Ceres also provides contract manufacturing of process tools for OEMs and research organisations, and engineering services for semiconductor and industrial customers.

The acquisition includes assets of two affiliates, North Park Metalworkers and Peak Precision Technologies. In 2021 these companies had revenues of approximately USD 41 million and have around 185 employees.

North Park Metalworkers, Inc. produces welded enclosures, frames and machined parts, and is also located in the Hudson Valley, New York area. Peak Precision Technologies, Inc. supplies precision welded and brazed fabrications, and is located in Fort Collins, Colorado.

​“Ceres provides critical sub systems for process tools that are complementary to Edwards’ vacuum and abatement solutions for the semiconductor industry”, says Geert Follens, Business Area President of Vacuum Technique, in a press release. “This acquisition will allow us to expand our liquid chemical dispense offer globally through additional technology and know-how. The Ceres acquisition is also a valuable step forward in responding to the increased need to recycle and reuse gases in semiconductor process technology and improve sustainability​ in line with the industry’s environmental objectives”.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is currently expected to close during the second quarter of 2022. The companies have not disclosed the purchase price

Once the transaction is completed the acquired business will operationally become part of the Semiconductor division within Atlas Copco’s Vacuum Technique business area.