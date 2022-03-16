Ad
© GlobalWafers – For illustrative purposes Business | March 16, 2022

GlobalWafers launches 300mm expansion plan in Italy

GlobalWafers Italian subsidiary, MEMC Electronic Materials SpA (MEMCSPA), will launch an expansion of its existing facility located in Novara, which currently produces 200mm silicon wafers, by adding a new 300mm wafers production module.

MEMCSPA Board of Directors’ investment decision is in live with GlobalWafers recent announcement to expand its presence in Europe, as previously reported by Evertiq.

The company’s presence in Italy goes all the way back to the seventies. It has facilities both Merano and Novara, which have been operating since 1974 and 1976 respectively.

The company says that the expansion will be concentrated on 300mm polished and epi wafer development and production. Together with the earlier 300mm expansion at its facility located in Merano, GlobalWafers will achieve the full 300mm line integration in Italy.

The new advanced 300mm line is expected to be up and running starting mid-2023, the company states in the press release. Mass production will follow according to customers’ qualifications.

Starting a new line requires significant capital, and GlobalWafers have set some conductions which need to be met for this project to become executive. First it needs financial participation from the partners with whom the project is being developed with; and also access to Government and European funds associated to the investments the microelectronic supply chain.

