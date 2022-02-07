© GlobalWafers

“While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing we have pursued a dual-track strategy from the very beginning of the tender offer. I am very excited that we can consider now a broad range of options to advance technology development and enhance our capacities,” says Doris Hsu, Chairperson and CEO of GlobalWafers in a press release.

The company is considering a number of brown- and greenfield capacity expansion plans, including 300mm wafer and Epitaxial wafer (EPI), 200mm and 300mm Silicon on Insulator wafers (SOI), 200mm Float-Zone wafers (FZ), Silicon carbide (SiC) wafers (including SiC Epi), Gallium Nitride on Silicon wafers (GaN on Si) and other large-size next-generation products.

The expansion plan includes investments across Asia, Europe and the United States of up to NTD 100 billion (approximately USD 3.6 billion) spanning both brownfield and greenfield projects. The company says that the new production lines are expected to ramp up in the second half of 2023 and to be expanded on a quarterly basis.