© asm smt solutions Business | March 14, 2022
ASM acquires US supplier of RF matching sub-systems
ASM International announces that it has acquired Reno Sub-Systems Inc. (Reno), a supplier of RF matching sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Reno – which is is based in New Jersey, USA – designs and sells RF matching sub-systems. AMS says that Reno’s high-performance RF matching networks and RF generators will enhance its plasma products and solutions.
AMS says in a press release that due to its limited size, the acquisition is not expected to have any significant impact on 2022 earnings.
Another mask writer from Sweden goes to Asia Mycronic announces that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing, but unnamed, customer in Asia.
We need all to develop strategies to reduce obsolescence-related risks You can’t ignore obsolescence management if you want more safety and sustainability in your supply chains. Our constant need to keep innovating is leading to a quicker discontinuation of components – which means that an action plan needs to be in place.
Holt Integrated Circuits invests in Odyssey lead tinning System Holt Integrated Circuits has finaliaed the purchase of a Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1325 robotic hot solder dip component lead tinning machine from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.
From a distributors point of view – Arrow Electronics The current ongoing shortage of semiconductors has led to operations becoming more and more complex – and these supply issues are expected to continue through 2022. This have of course meant more business for suppliers and distributors – but a continued shortage on the customer side are two sides of the same coin.
Soitec to expand its manufacturing footprint in France Soitec is looking to expand its manufacturing footprint in Bernin, France to be ready to produce high volume SiC semiconductor wafers for electric vehicles and industrial markets and increase its SOI capabilities.
Farnell drives record revenues as Avnet reports Q2 results Avnet second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results show record revenues of USD 5.4 billion, up 24.9% YoY and 5.8% QoQ. These results were supported by the performance from the Farnell business with sales increasing 35.3% YoY to USD 441 million.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Applied Engineering's Malaysian venture to go live in April Applied Engineering Technology (M), also known as AETM, has held a grand opening ceremony for its new manufacturing plant in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang in Malaysia.
BrainChip expands its reach with new sales partnerships The producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP says that it has established new sales partnerships in Europe and Israel as the company expands the reach of its Akida neuromorphic computing platforms.
Siltronic plans to invest €1.1 billion in 2022 The German manufacturer of silicon wafers, closed the fiscal year of 2021 with sales of EUR 1.4 billion, an increase of 16% from the previous year. Going into 2022 the company has big investment plans.
Recruitment issues delays TSMC’s US expansion The company’s US fab is reportedly struggling with delays due to a shortage of qualified and experienced workers and the ongoing pandemic.
Sponsored content by CML Europe GmbHWhat’s new at Starteam? Expansion, sustainability and more As a German family business with experience in the PCB industry since 1988 we are still experiencing growth periods in 2022. The key cornerstone for our strategy is Starteam, our factory in Sichuan which we acquired in 2017. We have been continuously increasing the output from 250,000sqf per month at the beginning to having reached 520,000sqf in Q4 last year. In 2021, further advancements were made promising a bright future for the factory.
From Xilinx to Applied Materials – Brice Hill joins as CFO Semiconductor industry veteran, Brice Hill, has joined Applied Materals as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
From a distributors point of view – Digi-Key Electronics Resilience and flexibility. Two words to sum up our industry's ability to ”roll with the punches”, to adapt and to overcome challenges. One specific part of our industry has however had the need to quickly strategies to tackle the shortage of components – the distributors.
New jobs to follow MBO at electronics specialist Easby Group NVM Private Equity has backed UK specialist electronics company, Easby Group – comprising of Easby Electronics Limited and Delta Impact Limited – in a management buyout (MBO) worth GBP 24 million.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory across the Atlantic Specialty memory company Neumonda is expanding the reach of it Intelligent Memory (IM) subsidiary into the Americas. The company is joined by industry veteran as it builds upon its footprint.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
Nvidia acquires Israeli storage specialist Excelero, a Tel Aviv-based provider of high-performance software-defined storage, is now a part of Nvidia.
Murata start construction of new MLCC production building Izumo Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will start the construction of a new production building at its Iwami Plant (Hane) in March 2022.
Tata Elxsi and Renesas team up on EV innovation center Indian technology company Tata Elxsi has teamed up with Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas, to establish a design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles.
UCT to create 100 new jobs with Irish expansion The supplier to the semiconductor industry says that it is establishing an Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre (ATCC) in Cavan, Ireland. A move which will create 100 new jobs when fully up and running.
Avnet to set up innovation lab to nurture new tech talent Avnet is teaming up with Vietnam's Nha Trang University (NTU. For a period of three years, Avnet will share industry knowledge with NTU students through the set up of an Innovation Lab, where it will help fostering Vietnam’s next generation tech talents in the IoT and telecommunications space.
II-VI to expand SiC capacity in Pennsylvania and Sweden II‐VI Incorporated says that the company is accelerating its investment in 150 mm and 200 mm SiC substrate and epitaxial wafer manufacturing with large-scale factory expansions in Easton, Pennsylvania, and Kista, Sweden.
Edwards invests support North American semiconductor growth Edwards, a developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products targeting among other industries the semiconductor market, says it is investing in a new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona.
AT&S kickstarts €500 million expansion AT&S latest investment will result in a new research center and also facilitate the expansion of high-tech production as it aims to play its part in strengthening Europe’s role in the semiconductor industry.
SK hynix System IC relocation to China is still ongoing SK hynix’s relocation plans to move its 8-inch semiconductor foundry subsidiary, SK Hynix System IC, to Wuxi, China is still ongoing. Previous reports suggested that the move of the production capacity would be completed in February – but that is not the case.
Analog Devices invests €100M in its European operations Analog Devices is planning to invest EUR 100 million over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square feet facility located at the company's campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.
Kyocera acquires ROHM's tantalum and polymer business Kyocera AVX has reached a final agreement with ROHM Semiconductor, which will transfer all of its tantalum and polymer capacitor manufacturing lines and relevant IP to Kyocera AVX as of August 5, 2022.