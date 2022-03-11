© Henec RPS

California-based Holt Integrated Circuits is a supplier of integrated circuits to the aerospace industry. Their products are used in flight control, navigation, engine management, safety, and in-flight entertainment systems.

The Odyssey 1325 is a MIL spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload functionality and is capable of processing dual solder alloys. Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling.