© BrainChip Components | March 11, 2022
BrainChip expands its reach with new sales partnerships
The producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP says that it has established new sales partnerships in Europe and Israel as the company expands the reach of its Akida neuromorphic computing platforms.
The company has partnered with Eastronics, a high-tech distributor in Israel, and SalesLink, a European technology solutions provider, in order to optimise local market sales throughout the EMEA.
“Partnerships with region and domain-focused sales organizations like Eastronics and SalesLink extend our reach to meaningful geographies and commercial opportunity,” says Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO in a press release. “We look forward to working closely with Eastronics and SalesLink, as well as developing relationships with other organizations in key territories, as we continue to deploy our commercialization plan for our revolutionary technology.”
Siltronic plans to invest €1.1 billion in 2022 The German manufacturer of silicon wafers, closed the fiscal year of 2021 with sales of EUR 1.4 billion, an increase of 16% from the previous year. Going into 2022 the company has big investment plans.
Recruitment issues delays TSMC’s US expansion The company’s US fab is reportedly struggling with delays due to a shortage of qualified and experienced workers and the ongoing pandemic.
From Xilinx to Applied Materials – Brice Hill joins as CFO Semiconductor industry veteran, Brice Hill, has joined Applied Materals as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
From a distributors point of view – Digi-Key Electronics Resilience and flexibility. Two words to sum up our industry's ability to ”roll with the punches”, to adapt and to overcome challenges. One specific part of our industry has however had the need to quickly strategies to tackle the shortage of components – the distributors.
New jobs to follow MBO at electronics specialist Easby Group NVM Private Equity has backed UK specialist electronics company, Easby Group – comprising of Easby Electronics Limited and Delta Impact Limited – in a management buyout (MBO) worth GBP 24 million.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory across the Atlantic Specialty memory company Neumonda is expanding the reach of it Intelligent Memory (IM) subsidiary into the Americas. The company is joined by industry veteran as it builds upon its footprint.
Nvidia acquires Israeli storage specialist Excelero, a Tel Aviv-based provider of high-performance software-defined storage, is now a part of Nvidia.
Murata start construction of new MLCC production building Izumo Murata Manufacturing, a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, will start the construction of a new production building at its Iwami Plant (Hane) in March 2022.
Tata Elxsi and Renesas team up on EV innovation center Indian technology company Tata Elxsi has teamed up with Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas, to establish a design center in Bangalore that will develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles.
UCT to create 100 new jobs with Irish expansion The supplier to the semiconductor industry says that it is establishing an Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre (ATCC) in Cavan, Ireland. A move which will create 100 new jobs when fully up and running.
Avnet to set up innovation lab to nurture new tech talent Avnet is teaming up with Vietnam's Nha Trang University (NTU. For a period of three years, Avnet will share industry knowledge with NTU students through the set up of an Innovation Lab, where it will help fostering Vietnam’s next generation tech talents in the IoT and telecommunications space.
II-VI to expand SiC capacity in Pennsylvania and Sweden II‐VI Incorporated says that the company is accelerating its investment in 150 mm and 200 mm SiC substrate and epitaxial wafer manufacturing with large-scale factory expansions in Easton, Pennsylvania, and Kista, Sweden.
Edwards invests support North American semiconductor growth Edwards, a developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products targeting among other industries the semiconductor market, says it is investing in a new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona.
AT&S kickstarts €500 million expansion AT&S latest investment will result in a new research center and also facilitate the expansion of high-tech production as it aims to play its part in strengthening Europe’s role in the semiconductor industry.
SK hynix System IC relocation to China is still ongoing SK hynix’s relocation plans to move its 8-inch semiconductor foundry subsidiary, SK Hynix System IC, to Wuxi, China is still ongoing. Previous reports suggested that the move of the production capacity would be completed in February – but that is not the case.
Analog Devices invests €100M in its European operations Analog Devices is planning to invest EUR 100 million over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square feet facility located at the company's campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.
Kyocera acquires ROHM's tantalum and polymer business Kyocera AVX has reached a final agreement with ROHM Semiconductor, which will transfer all of its tantalum and polymer capacitor manufacturing lines and relevant IP to Kyocera AVX as of August 5, 2022.
Intel suspends all shipments to Russia and Belarus. The US chipmarker says in a statement that it is suspending all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.
TSMC checking the effects of Taiwan power outages Taiwan experienced a massive blackout on Thursday, which affected its two largest cities, as well as an important electronics manufacturing hub.
BelGaN takes the first steps to build GaN-Valley in Belgium The US might have Silicon Valley, but in Europe GaN-Valley is taking shape, more specifically in Belgium. BelGaN Group has just completed the acquisition of all shares of ON Semiconductor Belgium BV from the onsemi group.
Kioxia's production returns to normal after contamination Back in February, Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia announced that there had been a contamination of certain material used in the manufacturing processes the companies Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash fabrication facilities.
Mycronic to ship Prexision system to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says that it has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia.
CTS acquires temperature sensor provider CTS Corporation has completed the acquisition of TEWA Temperature Sensors SP. Zo.o. and its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of USD 24.5 million.
Canada's looking to bolster its semiconductor industry The country plans to invest CAD 240 million as it is looking to solidify its place as a supplier of photonics and at the same time bolster the development and manufacturing of semiconductors.Load more news