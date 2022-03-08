© Nvidia

The company has been operating since 2014 and is mostly know for having developed NVMesh, a software that manages and secures virtual arrays of NVMe flash drives as block storage available across public and private clouds. Excelero has been an Nvidia partner since its early days, attracting the former Mellanox – now part of Nvidia – as an investor, a press release reads.

Nvidia says in the update that it will continue to support Excelero’s customers by honoring its contracts. And looking to the future, Excelero’s technology will be integrated into Nvidia's enterprise software stack.

Excelero’s team of engineers — including its co-founders — will join Nvidia with its expertise in the block storage that large businesses use in storage-area networks. At Nvidia, their mission will be to help expand support for block storage in Nvidia's enterprise software stack such as clusters for high performance computing.

“The Excelero team is joining NVIDIA as demand is surging for high-performance computing and AI,” said Yaniv Romem, CEO and co-founder of Excelero, in the press release. “We’ll be working with NVIDIA to ensure our existing customers are supported, and going forward we’re thrilled to apply our expertise in block storage to NVIDIA’s world-class AI and HPC platforms,” he added.

The terms of the acquisition has not been disclosed.