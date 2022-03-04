© Intel Business | March 04, 2022
Intel suspends all shipments to Russia and Belarus.
The US chipmarker says in a statement that it is suspending all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.
“Intel condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and we have suspended all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, including the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region,” the company writes in the statement
TSMC checking the effects of Taiwan power outages Taiwan experienced a massive blackout on Thursday, which affected its two largest cities, as well as an important electronics manufacturing hub.
BelGaN takes the first steps to build GaN-Valley in Belgium The US might have Silicon Valley, but in Europe GaN-Valley is taking shape, more specifically in Belgium. BelGaN Group has just completed the acquisition of all shares of ON Semiconductor Belgium BV from the onsemi group.
Kioxia's production returns to normal after contamination Back in February, Western Digital Corp. and Kioxia announced that there had been a contamination of certain material used in the manufacturing processes the companies Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash fabrication facilities.
Mycronic to ship Prexision system to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says that it has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia.
CTS acquires temperature sensor provider CTS Corporation has completed the acquisition of TEWA Temperature Sensors SP. Zo.o. and its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of USD 24.5 million.
Canada's looking to bolster its semiconductor industry The country plans to invest CAD 240 million as it is looking to solidify its place as a supplier of photonics and at the same time bolster the development and manufacturing of semiconductors.
Sponsored content by Würth eisosCustom Terminal blocks ‘Tailored to your needs’ by Würth Elektronik With over 2000 products, the range of terminal blocks from Würth Elektronik offers everything you need. And just in case you need more, Würth Elektronik has reintroduced it’s “more than you expect” option – bespoke “tailored to your needs” solutions ranging from assemblies and markings to products that are developed and produced especially for you. In short: every cable has a place here.
EIB supports STMicroelectronics with €600 million loan The loan will support the semiconductor group's R&D activities and pilot production lines for advanced semiconductors in Europe.
Bosch to invest €300 million in Japanese R&D facility Bosch's Japanese subsidiary says that it will invest some JPY 39 billion (about EUR 300 million) into a new R&D facility and the Ward Cultural Center.
Toshiba reaches full pre-earthquake production levels The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu.
Diodes takes on onsemi’s South Portland, Maine Wafer fab Diodes has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire onsemi’s wafer fabrication facility and operations located in South Portland, Maine.
Empower Semiconductor opens new HQ in Silicon Valley Empower Semiconductor, a supplier of Integrated Voltage Regulator technology, is opening its new headquarters in San Jose, California.
SilTerra to expand its wafer foundry capacity Malaysian semiconductor wafer foundry, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, says it is investing MYR 645 million (EUR 137.5 million) on an expansion plan that aims increase the company's annual capacity by 20%.
Taiwan and TSMC joins sanctions against Russia The Taiwanese government, via its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and says it joins international economic sanctions against Russia.
Kioxia to acquire Chubu Toshiba Engineering Kioxia has entered into a definitive agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation to acquire all of the outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Chubu Toshiba Engineering (CTE) Corporation, as the company aims to strengthen its development capabilities.
UMC expands with new 22nm wafer fab in Singapore Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) says it is investing USD 5 billion in a new wafer fab in Singapore. The new capacity is scheduled to come online in 2024 as the company aims to help alleviate the current chip shortage.
Intel’s European push to land the company in Germany The US semiconductor manufacturer has reportedly reached a decision regarding the company’s next investment in the EU.
Where are the world's semiconductor assembly and test facilities located? 475 back-end facilities (IDMs and OSATs), owned by more than 200 companies, spread out across the world, that is the footprint of this key semiconductor industry segment – according to data pooled together by SEMI and TechSearch International.
HC Semitek orders Aixtron systems for Micro LED display production Chinese chipmaker HC Semitek orders Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM and AIX G5+ C to meet the emerging market demand for Micro LED displays.
ASML looking to diversify its sourcing for neon gas As previously reported by Evertiq, Ukraine is a major supplier of raw material gases for semiconductors such as neon. Should the Ukrainian-Russian conflict escalate, supply of important gases may be affected.
Synaptics opens wireless R&D center in France Synaptics Incorporated is opening a wireless research and development center in the Sophia Antipolis technology park in southeast France. The facility – which will focus on wi-fi and bluetooth hardware will serve as a hub for the design of Synaptics’ next-gen short-range wireless connectivity solutions.
ACM receives multiple purchase orders from Chinese customers ACM Research, who supplies wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced WLP applications, has received purchasing orders for 29 Ultra C wb wet bench tools for 300 mm wafer applications.
Rochester Electronics invests in batch cleaning solution Rochester Electronics has partnered with Austin American Technology (AAT) for its batch cleaning needs and purchased an Aqua THERM 4.0.
Sivers Semiconductors completes acquisition of MixComm Sivers Semiconductors AB has officially completed its previously announced acquisition of MixComm Inc. aiming to strengthen its position in 5G, SATCOM and Radar markets.
Mouser invests in 120 VLMs at global distribution center Mouser Electronics is continuing its investment in automation at its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed, helping customers further reduce time-to-market.Load more news