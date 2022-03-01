© Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

On February 14, Toshiba said in an update that the company was starting the wafer input on the 200-mm line at its Oita operations (Japan Semiconductor), as previously reported.

The company said back then that it was expecting to reach full pre-earthquake production levels by the end of the second week of March.

Yesterday however, on February 28, full pre-earthquake production levels were restored, earlier than the previous estimate.