The 200-mm line at the plant in Oita has been suspended since January 22 when a major earthquake hit the coast of Kyushu, Japan.

Toshiba says in the latest update that it continues repairs and equipment replacement, including fuse quartz and other parts; but that wafer input will be resumed today – as previously reported.

In an email to Evertiq, Koichi Tanaka, Corporate Communications and Market Intelligence, says that the company still expect to reach full pre-earthquake production levels by the end of the second week of March.

When asked if the company could quantify the accumulated production loss directly linked to the earthquake, Mr. Tanaka, says that focus has been on getting production back up and running.

“We have been concentrating on the recovery, and have not quantified direct/indirect losses caused by the earthquakes yet,” Mr. Tanaka says.