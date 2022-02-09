© Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

On January 26, Toshiba announced that it had just restarted the 150-mm wafer line at its Oita operations (Japan Semiconductor). At the same time, the company said that it would expedite any repairs or replacement of damaged parts on the 200-mm production lines.

In a new update the company says that it has partial resumption of the diffusion process on the 200-mm production line – which was previously suspended due to heavy damage to equipment including, fuse quartz and other parts.

Wafer input is expected to be resumed around February 14. Toshiba concludes the update stating that it expect to be back at full pre-earthquake production levels by the end of the second week of March