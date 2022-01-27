© Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

The Japanese semiconductor manufacturer has provided an update regarding its manufacturing operations in the Kyushu area.

At its Oita operations (Japan Semiconductor) the company has just restarted the 150-mm wafer line. The company also says that it will expedite any repairs or replacement of damaged parts on the 200-mm production lines. There is no reports of any significant damage to either the buildings and infrastructure at the Oita operations.

The Toshiba Materials plant in Otia – which focuses on fine ceramics products production – is operating normally and the company has found no damage to buildings, infrastructure or the production lines. The same update is provided regarding Buzen Toshiba Electronics, the company's semiconductor production plant in Buzen City



