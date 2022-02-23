Business | February 23, 2022
Nova expands its presence in China
Nova, a metrology solutions provider for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing, is setting up a local corporate entity in China with the opening of a new Chinese headquarters in Shanghai.
The new facility is part of Nova's strategy to strengthen its global sites to tighten customers' partnerships and support company's continued expansion in the region.
"Over the past two years, and against the backdrop of COVID spread, we increased our focus on strengthening Nova's local sites to maintain top-quality service to our global customers," said Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's President and CEO, in a press release. "Our new Shanghai office and the local entity are a testament to our long-term commitment to our customers and partners in China."
Rochester Electronics invests in batch cleaning solution Rochester Electronics has partnered with Austin American Technology (AAT) for its batch cleaning needs and purchased an Aqua THERM 4.0.
Sivers Semiconductors completes acquisition of MixComm Sivers Semiconductors AB has officially completed its previously announced acquisition of MixComm Inc. aiming to strengthen its position in 5G, SATCOM and Radar markets.
Mouser invests in 120 VLMs at global distribution center Mouser Electronics is continuing its investment in automation at its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed, helping customers further reduce time-to-market.
Bosch ups investments – more chip production in Reutlingen The German electronics manufacturer says it will invest more that EUR 250 million in new manufacturing facilities as the company looks to expand semiconductor production in Reutlingen.
YES sets up engineering, design and sales presence in India YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has set up Engineering Centers of Excellence at two locations in India – Coimbatore and Bangalore.
SEMIKRON secures huge contract with German carmaker German power module specialist SEMIKRON announces that it has secured a billion euro contract with a major German car manufacturer for the company's new power module platform eMPack.
Murata to close and merge Japanese sales offices As part of an ongoing organisational restructuring, Murata Manufacturing, says it will be closing the four sales offices in Japan on March 31, 2022 – the operations will then be transferred to other locations.
Picosun delivers powder MEMS technology platform to Fraunhofer ISIT Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT) has taken PICOSUN P-300B ALD system into use as their powder MEMS technology platform.
AKM is still puzzled by the fire from 2020 While investigations into the fire that ravished Asahi Kasei Microdevices’ (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Japan back in October 2020 has been completed, some questions still remain.
Fusion WW acquires electronic component testing center Global sourcing specialist Fusion Worldwide, announces that the company has acquired Prosemi Mfg Pte Ltd, a large-scale electronic component test house in Singapore.
Rutger Wijburg to take on the role as COO of Infineon Dr. Rutger Wijburg will join Infineon Technologies as the company new Chief Operations Officer on 1 April 2022. He will succeed Jochen Hanebeck, who will take over from Dr. Reinhard Ploss as the new Chief Executive Officer.
New annual and quarterly sales records for X-FAB Specialty foundry group, X-FAB, says it achieved new annual and quarterly sales records, following five quarters of consecutive growth.
HARMAN acquires mixed reality company Apostera Samsung subsidiary, HARMAN International, is acquiring Germany-based automotive technology company Apostera.
BE Semiconductor's 2021 net income grew by more than 100% The manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry saw it 2021 revenue, orders and net income increase 72.8%, 98.9% and 113.5%, respectively.
Micron has diversified sourcing for its noble gases Following reports of a potential disruption of supply of noble gases, particularly neon, due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Micron announces that the company has diversified sourcing for all of its noble gases.
Micron's Crucial Ballistix product lines reaches end of life Micron announces in a press release that the company has decided to adjust its business strategy for Crucial memory.
Bosch provides an update on Malaysian expansion In the summer of 2020, Bosch signed an agreement to set up a new semiconductor test center in Penang with the goal that production would commence in 2023. But with the current developments surrounding the pandemic, has that schedule changed at all?
Infineon to invest €2 billion in a new Malaysia frontend fab Updated: The German semiconductor company is looking to fortify its position in power semiconductors by adding significant manufacturing capacities in the field of wide bandgap (SiC and GaN) semiconductors. The company is investing more than EUR 2 billion to build a third module at its site in Kulim, Malaysia.
CONEC set up a third production site in Europe At the end of last year, CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente opened a new production site in Slovakia.
Sennheiser chooses Nordic Semiconductor technology Audio specialist, Sennheiser, has selected Nordic Semiconductor's Bluetooth LE Audio technology to develop a broadcast mode solution for consumer products.
Murata to acquire Resonant for $4.50 per share Murata Electronics North America and RF filter solutions provider Resonant, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Murata will acquire all outstanding shares of Resonant not owned by Murata for USD 4.50 per share in cash.
DENSO to take minority stake in TSMC and Sony fab TSMC, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) and DENSO Corporation announces that DENSO will take a minority stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), TSMC’s majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan.
Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion Following media reports about a potential acquisition, Intel announces that it has reached a definitive agreement under which the US chipmaker will acquire Tower for USD 5.4 billion.
Rogers increase capacity to meet power module substrate demand Rogers Corporation’s Advanced Electronics Solutions announces a further multi-million euro investment into its site in Eschenbach, Germany – adding to the expansion plans announced back in August 2021.Load more news