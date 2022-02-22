© Mouser Electronics

This spring, Mouser will have 120 vertical lift modules (VLMs) installed, something that the company claims to be the largest VLM installation in the world. VLMs are essentially giant vertical filing cabinets, complete with shelves and an automated extractor which bring the components to the employee workstation. Mouser states in a press release that this increases efficiency and floor space and can reduce an employee’s walking time by 45% or more.

In addition to the massive VML installation, Mouser’s distribution center features multiple Ultipack and I-Pack machines — an automated system for sealing and labeling shipments that can process up to 14 orders per minute — as well as an OPEX Perfect Pick system for consolidation and an AutoStore system.

“Incorporating the latest in distribution center automation helps us meet our goal of providing exceptional customer service,” says Pete Shopp, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Business Operations, in the press release. “The tools and systems we’ve put in place offer another way we can help shorten our customers’ time to market.”

The company's global distribution center in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, handles an inventory of more than 1 million unique SKUs for products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands