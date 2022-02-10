© TSMC

The company is looking to add about 8,000 new engineers in 2022, sources familiar with the matter disclosed to Nikkei Asia. And as previously reported by Evertiq, the Taiwanese manufacturer is currently in expansion mode, with facilities being constructed and extended in Taiwan, the US, Japan and China.

Also, during the company’s Q4 2021 earnings conference call, Vice President of Finance and CFO, Wendell Huang, said that TSMC will increase capital spending to between USD 40 billion and USD 44 billion in 2022 – after having spend USD 30 billion last year.

When contacted by Nikkei Asia, TSMC told the publication that i had not yet finalised its recruitment plans for this year. The company did however say that its recruitment goal last year was about 8,000 hires.