© Camtek Business | February 08, 2022
Camtek receives orders from two tier-1 IDMs
Camtek announces that it has received orders of approximately USD 20 million from two unnamed tier-1 integrated device manufacturers.
The systems will mainly be used for inspection and 3D metrology of the most technologically challenging applications.
"I am extremely encouraged with these orders which are for the Advanced Interconnect Packaging, our current major growth driver. the Advanced Interconnect Packaging market continues to grow with complex packaging technologies such as Heterogeneous Integration supporting the most challenging applications, mainly high-performance computing (HPC)," says Rafi Amit, Camtek CEO, in a press release.
Three options to optimize the control loop of power converters Question: Is there an easy way to select the external components for power converters?
Zygo expands with new European office Optical metrology and optical component manufacturer Zygo Corporation – a business unit of Ametek, Inc. – is opening a new office in Italy.
The House passes COMPETES Act – looking to supercharge chip industry On 4 February, 2022 the U.S. House of Representatives passed the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength (America COMPETES) Act. A bill which includes funding for the CHIPS Act – geared towards strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research.
GW to expand capacity following failed Siltronic deal After failing to reach all completion conduction for its acquisition of Siltronic, GlobalWafers says that the funds originally intended for the acquisition are now earmarked for capital and operating expenses.
NXP reports 28% revenue increase in 2021 “NXP delivered full-year record revenue of USD 11.06 billion, an increase of 28% year-on-year, with demand accelerating across all of our focus end-markets throughout the year,” says Kurt Sievers, NXP president and CEO in the company fiscal report.
Linde ink deal with semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore Linde announces that it has signed an agreement to supply high-purity industrial gases to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturer in Singapore.
Toshiba to increase production with new 300-mm wafer fab Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation says that it will construct a new 300-mm wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors at its main discrete semiconductor production base, Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Fusion Worldwide expands with two new European offices The global sourcing specialist is expanding its footprint throughout EMEA with the opening of offices in Paris, France, and Udine, Italy.
ClassOne expands engineering team with former Micron manager ClassOne Technology has appointed Alia Doll – formerly with Micron Technology – as its new director of engineering.
AMD saw its revenues soar 68% in 2021 Each of AMD’s businesses performed well during 2021, with data center revenue doubling YoY. The company says that it another year of significant growth in 2022 as tit ramps its current portfolio.
Infineon starts 2022 with increased revenues "Infineon has made a successful start into the 2022 fiscal year. We were able to significantly increase both our revenue and our Segment Result further," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, in the company's 1Q22 report.
Wolfspeed sees its 2Q22 revenues increase 36% YoY Wolfspeed – formerly known as Cree – achieved revenue of USD 173.1 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2022, ended December 26, 2021.
Alchip Technology moves North America operation Taiwanese high-performance computing ASIC company, Alchip Technologies, has moved its North American headquarters to San Jose, California.
Toshiba's 200-mm line in Oita remains suspended The 200-mm line at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp's plant in Oita, southern Japan, remains suspended after the major earthquakes that hit coast of Kyushu on January 22.
AMD clear final hurdle in Xilinx acquisition On January 27, 2022, AMD and Xilinx received a "green light" from China – the last regulatory approval needed to complete AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, which was originally announced back in October 2020.
TTI ink distribution deal with Taiyo Yuden Electronic components distributor, TTI, Taiyo Yuden extensive passives line card portfolio.
GlobalWafer failed to meet the deadline in Siltronic deal The deadline for GlobalWafer's all-cash tender offer for Siltronic, has passed without approval by the German Government.
Vodafone opens new European R&D Centre in Malaga Vodafone announces that it has opened Europe’s first dedicated R&D centre for the advancement of microchip architecture to power new Open RAN networks.
SK hynix forecasts improved supply chain in 2H The South Korean chipmaker is reporting consolidated revenue for 2021 was KRW 42.998 trillion (EUR 31.82 billion), up 35% YoY from KRW 31.900 trillion (EUR 23.60 billion) the year before.
Electrocomponents appoints new Chief Services Officer Electrocomponents has appointed Doug Moody as the group’s Chief Services Officer, reporting to CEO Lindsley Ruth.
Micron plans to close Shanghai DRAM operations The US semiconductor company is reportedly looking to refocus its Shanghai operation towards the production of NAND memory.
Nova completes acquisition of ancosys Nova has completed the acquisition of ancosys GmbH, a privately held company headquartered in Germany.
Former Dialog CFO joins Western Digital Wissam Jabre will assume the role of Western Digital’s Executive Vice President and CFO as of February 7, 2022.
Work returns to normal at Samsung's Xi’an operation Samsung has issued an update stating that its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China, have returned to normal operation as of January 26th.
Kandou expands with new office in Scotland The Swiss specialist on high-speed, energy- efficient chip-to-chip link solutions is expanding and announces the official opening of its new Silicon Glen office in East Kilbride, Scotland.Load more news