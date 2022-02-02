© Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

On January 26, Toshiba announced that it had just restarted the 150-mm wafer line at its Oita operations (Japan Semiconductor). At the same time, the company said that it would expedite any repairs or replacement of damaged parts on the 200-mm production lines.

In a new update published on February 1, the manufacturer says that there was a partial resumption of the line on January 28. However, there is still "heavy damage to equipment for the diffusion process, and to fused quartz and other parts", and repairs and replacement continues. As a result, wafer input at the line has not yet been restarted.

The company’s two other manufacturing factories in the Kyushu area – Toshiba Materials plant in Otia and Buzen Toshiba Electronics in Buzen City – are operating normally.