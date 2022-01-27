© baloncici dreamstime.com

Executive Chairman of Agile Analog, Pete Hutton states in a press release that the new Asia-Pacific sales and engineering support team will enable Agile Analog to provide a more immediate response to requests from its Asian customers and prospects. It will also intensify the collaboration between Agile Analog and its foundry partners in the region.

At the same time as the company is setting up its new direct sales operation in Asia, Agile Analog has also signed franchise agreements with distributors Shanghai Lomicro Information Technology serving China, and Ryoden for Japan.

The move to expand its sales and customer service capability in Asia follows rapid growth in demand for its analog building-block IP – functions such as power regulation, data conversion, security monitoring, and temperature and current sensing – at advanced nodes below 10nm.

"Wherever in the world chip design is taking place, most of the fabrication takes place at foundries in Asia. Agile Analog sales and engineering staff on the ground in the region will maintain and strengthen our relationships with these foundries, while helping the many chip companies and design houses in the region to take advantage of Agile Analog’s unique configurable IP, which can be optimised for any foundry, node and application," says Lisa Yang, the lead of Agile Analog APAC who heads up the new operation.

The new Asia Pacific region’s sales team includes technical support provided by a field applications engineer based in Taiwan, and is set to expand in 2022 to include additional sales and engineering staff.