Altus signs exclusive partnership with Solderking
Capital equipment distributor Altus Group have entered into a strategic exclusive partnership with Solderking, a manufacturer of solders and chemical consumables.
"I have admired Solderking and the work Chris and the team have been doing for some time. They have built a brand through the pandemic and have had fantastic results to date, winning significant business away from much larger competitors with great products and superior customer support," says Joe Booth Altus CEO. in a press release.
The partnership between the two companies covers the UK and Ireland. Altus describes Solderking is an ideal partner due to the breadth of products they manufacture. And not only that, all the products are manufactured in the UK.
"This is a collaboration that we have been working on for a number of months and I am excited for the amount of potential this unlocks for Solderking, Altus Group and our growing customer base," says Chris Ward, Director at Solderking.