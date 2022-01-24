© Renesas Electronics - For illustrative purposes

While Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has confirmed damage to some production lines at its Oita operations, which focuses on semiconductor production, Renesas – and its operations in the area – seems to have cleared the storm.

Renesas says in an update that it has found no damage the buildings, utility or manufacturing equipment at its factories located nearby the epicenter of Hyuga-nada. This includes the company's operations at its Oita factory, Kawashiri factory, Nishiki factory, Saijo factory and Yamaguchi factory.

All of these factories are continuing its operations, except for some equipment at Kawashiri Factory and Saijo Factory which halted operation and are being restarted, the company writes in the update.

Renesas continues to say that it is currently assessing the impact of the earthquake on the company's overall supply chain including its suppliers and partner companies.