The company has responded to the earthquakes by establishing an emergency task force at its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan.

Our first concern is the safety of our employees and their families, and beyond this the wellbeing of the local community in the affected area. We are also assessing the damage to our production facilities, and will provide updates as soon as they become available, the company writes in an update.

Toshiba says that no significant damage to the buildings and infrastructure have been found at its Oita Operations – which focuses on semiconductor production. However, the company did confirm damage to some production lines. The safety of all of employees at the plant has been confirmed.

The Japanese company says that it will decide on when to resume production as soon as assessments on the status of production lines at the plant is completed.

Toshiba also confirmed the safety of all of employees at both its Toshiba Materials plant in Otia – which focuses on fine ceramics products production – and its semiconductor production plant Buzen Toshiba Electronics production in Buzen City. The says company it has found no damage to the buildings, infrastructure or production lines at either plant and as of now both plants are operating normally.

Evertiq will provide updates as soon as information is available.