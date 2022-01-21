Components | January 21, 2022
OSI Systems bags $5 million order for electronic components
OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately USD 5 million to provide electronic components to an unnamed X-ray imaging OEM.
"We are excited to receive this order and look forward to supporting this customer’s growing demand with its medical and industrial markets,” says OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, in a short update.
OSI Systems is an integrated designer and manufacturer of specialised electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.
Manz receives equipment order from semiconductor customer Manz receives order from a new customer within the semiconductor industry. The order consists of equipment for Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in microchip production.
Point-of-Load DC-to-DC converters solve voltage accuracy, efficiency, and latency issues Question: Why use point-of-load (POL) power supplies where the DC-to-DC converter is as close as possible to the load?
Dukosi partners with GF on battery management silicon Battery Management semiconductor vendor, Dukosi, has partnered with GlobalFoundries to produce feature-rich chips for electric vehicles in the automotive industry.
indie Semiconductor set up sales centre of excellence in Japan indie Semiconductor announces that the company extending its market reach and building up a strategic presence in Japan – targeting the automotive market.
Intel and ASML strengthen their collaboration Intel has made its first purchase order for ASML’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, marking the next step on the path to EUV 0.55 NA (High-NA) introduction.
Investment firm HAL invests in Prodrive Technologies Netherlands-based high-tech electronics company, Prodrive Technologies, announces a minority investment by investment company HAL.
Chroma acquires ESS Chroma ATE Inc. has acquired 100% of the shares of Environmental Stress Systems, Inc. (ESS).
TSMC earmarks $40+ billion for manufacturing expansion The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry says that it will increase capital spending to between USD 40 billion and USD 44 billion this year – after having spend USD 30 billion last year.
Siltronic and GlobalWafers deal at a standstill In light of current market reports, Siltronic AG has issued an update stating that there has been no real progress on the German investment review of the takeover by GlobalWafers.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment for the electronics industry says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
Semiconductor heavyweights urge congress to act on crisis IBM and 40+ business and academic leaders urges the New York state congressional delegation to act on the semiconductor crisis.
Verimatrix sold its portfolio of NFC patents to Infineon Verimatrix announces that it has sold its historical portfolio of NFC patents to semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG for nearly USD 2 million.
JLT completes acquisition of French sales partner JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of computing solutions for demanding environments, has completed its acquisition of longtime French sales partner ID Work.
Rohm suspends Tianjin plant amid Covid-19 outbreak Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant in Tianjin, China on January 9, restrictions on movement have been imposed, including the start of PCR testing for all citizens. As a result, Rohm has temporarily suspended its Tianjin plant since January 9.
EMD Electronics expands with new factory in Arizona EMD Electronics, the North American Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is expanding with a new factory in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area for the manufacture of equipment for its Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) business.
Swedish biometrics company team up with Infineon Precise Biometrics has teamed up with Infineon to jointly provide fingerprint technology to allow various applications, including automated adjustments of driver settings in vehicles.
STMicro expects Q421 revenues of $3.56B Semiconductor manufacturer, STMicroelectronics, says that its preliminary and unaudited net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are above its business outlook range.
Allegro MicroSystems appoints new Chief Financial Officer Allegro MicroSystems' Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Walsh, will be retiring.
Avnet Embedded opens new design centre in Germany In a move to further strengthen and expand its design competence of standardised and customised embedded products, Avnet Embedded opened a new design center in Deggendorf, Germany, on January 1, 2022.
TANAKA Denshi Kogyo to open new plant in China Japanese company TANAKA Denshi Kogyo will, via a subsidiary, establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.
A*STAR and Soitec to develop next-gen SiC semiconductors The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Soitec have entered into a research collaboration with the aim of developing next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices to power electric vehicles.
From Micron to Intel – David Zinsner joins as CFO Intel has appointed David Zinsner as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022.
Neumonda brings Intelligent Memory to EMEA Neumonda, a specialty memory company with the “DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, announces that it has brought its subsidiary, Intelligent Memory (IM) – an independent manufacturer of industrial grade memory solutions – to Europe.
ASML provides an update on Berlin fire ASML is providing an update on the fire that occurred inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany on the third of January.
Elbit sells its Power and Control business in the UK Elbit Systems says that its UK subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK, has sold the Power and Control Business of its subsidiary Ferranti Technologies, to TT Electronics for approximately USD 12 million in cash.