In an open letter, a group of more than 40 companies, universities and researchers have come together to paint a picture of reality – the semiconductor crisis has exposed the lack of sustained domestic investment in the semiconductor industry and has also highlighted the need for the US to reinvest in order to secure a steady supply of chips for the future.

The group states the letter that they are committed to leveraging existing semiconductor infrastructure in New York to combat the current shortage and urge members of the New York Congressional Delegation to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which would fully fund the CHIPS Act.

“Funding the CHIPS Act will accelerate investments in new manufacturing facilities, boost domestic semiconductor production, and establish a National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program,” the group writes in the letter.

The group argues that the NSTC would serve as a hub to marshal semiconductor expertise and resources to deliver breakthroughs in chip innovation and production, and it would also support a steady supply of chips now and long into the future.

A research hub like the NSTC would require an innovation ecosystem that is ‘prototype ready’ with first-class resources, scientists, facilities, and partners – all ready to work quickly and efficiently in order to ease the global chip shortage.

“We have no time to waste. For the United States to retain its semiconductor leadership, we must act with speed and the NSTC should use existing assets to produce results quickly. To enable fast results, our group includes universities and academic institutions in New York and across the United States to strengthen the semiconductor R&D pipeline, cultivate a diverse and talented semiconductor workforce and translate technology into tangible business and consumer solutions.”

The letter is signed by – among others – Daniel Leibholz, SVP & CTO at Analog Devices; Vincent Guerriero, Sr. Director, Silicon Product Group – META Center at Applied Materials; James A. O’Neill, PhD, CTO at Entegris; Dr. Thomas Caulfield, CEO at GlobalFoundries; Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at IBM and Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO at onsemi.