JLT completes acquisition of French sales partner

JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of computing solutions for demanding environments, has completed its acquisition of longtime French sales partner ID Work.

ID Work will become JLT France, with ID Work founder Philippe Briantais providing continuity as managing director of the new operation. The acquisition is another step in JLT’s growth strategy, and the establishment of a dedicated French sales office is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to support its customers and partners in the French market. “This acquisition will be of great value to our French partners and customers,” says Philippe Briantais, founder of ID Work and newly appointed managing director of JLT France, in a press release. “We have been an authorized JLT sales partner for nine years and our customers have always known they can rely on the superior quality, performance, and reliability of JLT computers. They will value JLT’s increased sales and support presence, and the company’s obvious commitment to the French market.” “ID Work has been a close partner and done a terrific job in introducing the JLT brand and our products on the French market and setting up a growing network of sales partners throughout the nation,” adds Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers Group. “With this acquisition we now have the opportunity to work more closely with, and paying even greater attention to the specific needs of, our French partners and customers. I’m thrilled to be able to continue to work with Philippe Briantais as we drive our expansion in France further.” As a result of the acquisition, JLT will establish a local French office trading under the name JLT Mobile Computers France SAS and with its own personnel. ID Work’s business and all of its customers and sales partners in France will transition into the new JLT company. JLT says it is already in the process of recruiting technical and commercial sales managers for their new French office.