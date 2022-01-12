© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

TANAKA Denshi Kogyo to open new plant in China

Japanese company will, via a subsidiary, establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.

The company says that the construction of the new – 11,000 square metre – plant is part of its plans to increase its production capacity for aluminum bonding wires by approximately three-fold by 2025 – all in order to meet the growing global demand associated with the growth of power semiconductors. TANAKA Denshi Kogyo has been producing various bonding wires and providing technical services at its subsidiary, TANAKA Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. in China, since 2001. With the recent imbalance of global supply and demand for semiconductors resulting in a worsening shortage of semiconductors, it has been a matter of urgency to establish a stable supply system for peripheral material for the semiconductor industry.