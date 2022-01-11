© Intel

From Micron to Intel – David Zinsner joins as CFO

Intel has appointed David Zinsner as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022.

Zinsner brings with him more than 20 years of financial and operational experience in semiconductors and manufacturing, including most recently as executive vice president and CFO at Micron Technology, Inc. “Dave is a proven finance leader, who brings a unique combination of strategic thought, deep knowledge of semiconductors and manufacturing, capital allocation discipline, and a track record of value creation for shareholders,” says Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO in a press release. “I look forward to partnering with Dave as we continue to execute our strategy to usher in a new era of innovation and achieve our goal of unquestioned leadership in every category in which we compete.” Zinsner will report to Gelsinger and oversee Intel’s global finance organisation, including finance, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit, and investor relations. “I am excited to join Intel, a company I’ve long admired with a storied history of innovation and technology leadership,” says Zinsner. “Intel’s scale, re-invigorated culture and depth of technical talent positions the company to capitalize on the unprecedented demand for semiconductors across the globe. I look forward to working with Pat and the rest of the leadership team to help drive the IDM 2.0 strategy forward and create long-term value for shareholders.” Prior to his role at Micron, Zinsner served as president and chief operating officer at Affirmed Networks. He also served as senior vice president of finance and CFO at Analog Devices and senior vice president and CFO at Intersil Corp. Current CFO George Davis will retire from Intel in May 2022, but he will remain with the company in an advisory role until then to ensure a seamless transition.