© ASML - For illustrative purposes only Business | January 05, 2022
Fire at ASML Berlin may impact EUV optical component supply
A fire occurred at ASML’s factory in Berlin, Germany on January 3. According to TrendForce’s preliminary inquiry, approximately 200 square metre out of a factory floor covering 32,000 square metre was affected by the fire.
ASML is the largest supplier of key equipment (including EUV and DUV) required for foundry and memory production. This factory primarily manufactures optical components used in lithography systems such as wafer tables, reticle chucks, and mirror blocks. Reticle chucks used for affixing photomasks are in short supply. Currently, the majority of components produced at this factory go towards supplying EUV machines while the lion’s share of demand for these products come from foundries. If the fire delays component delivery, it cannot be ruled out that ASML will prioritize the allocation of output towards fulfilling foundry orders. Lead time for this exclusive supply of key EUV machines has been long and may affect the timeframe of advanced manufacturing process transition In terms of foundries, EUV is primarily used in advanced manufacturing processes smaller than the 7nm node. Currently, the only companies in the world using this equipment for manufacturing are TSMC and Samsung including TSMC’s 7nm, 5nm, 3nm nodes, Samsung's EUV Line (7nm, 5nm and 4nm) built in Hwaseong, South Korea, and 3nm GAA node. However, due to factors such as the shortage of global foundry production capacity and the active expansion of manufacturing, semiconductor equipment lead times are also stretching further into the future. In terms of DRAM, Samsung and SK Hynix are already using EUV in their 1Znm and 1alpha nm processes, while US manufacturer Micron is expected to introduce EUV to their 1gamma nm process in 2024. According to TrendForce's current information, the lead time on ASML EUV equipment is approximately 12 to 18 months. Due to this long equipment lead time, ASML is at liberty to wait for the completion of replace components for those lost in the fire during the time necessary for equipment assembly. Overall, the ASML Berlin factory fire will have a greater impact on the manufacturing of EUV lithography equipment when it comes to foundries and memory. According to TrendForce’s information, it cannot be ruled out that ASML will obtain necessary components from other factory campuses. In addition, the current lead time for EUV equipment is quite long. Therefore, the actual impact on EUV supply remains to be seen.
Fire incident at ASML Berlin On Tuesday morning, ASML reported that there had been a fire inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, the night before
Micron updates on the situation in Xi’an, China Micron Technology says it is in full compliance with the Xi’an Government’s city closure, which took effect on December 23, 2021.
Sponsored content by Evertiq New Media ABEvertiq supports Suicide Zero Instead of Christmas gifts, Evertiq has chosen to support an organization working to radically reduce suicides in Sweden – namely Suicide Zero. “It is with love and care for other people that we do this, and we are more than happy to give to others. I truly believe in raising awareness and spreading knowledge about this issue is key”, says Evertiq’s CEO Irma Björsell.
AMD expects to close Xilinx deal in 1Q22 AMD and Xilinx says that the companies are continuing to make progress on the regulatory approvals for acquisition.
Samsung provides an update on the Situation in Xi’an, China The South Korean company says in a statement, published on December 29, 2021, that the company has decided to temporarily adjust operations at its manufacturing facilities in Xi’an, China due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation
Intel Sells SSD business and Dalian facility to SK hynix The US chipmaker says that it has completed its first closing in the sale of its NAND and SSD business to SK hynix.
SEMI urges EU to make semiconductor industry a top priority SEMI calls for closer cooperation among EU member states on technology and prioritisation of semiconductor technology ahead of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union that begins January 1, 2022.
NDK closes two factories in Malaysia due to heavy rain Quartz crystals producer, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK), says that the company’s subsidiaries in Malaysia, Asia NDK Crystal SDN. BHD. and NDK Quartz Malaysia SDN. BHD., have sustained flooding damages due to heavy rains, which had lasted till December 18, 2021.
Taiyo Yuden halts production at factory in the Philippines Japanese materials and electronics company, Taiyo Yuden, announces that its subsidiary Taiyo Yuden (Philippines), Inc., which is located in Lapulapu City, Cebu, has been affected by Typhoon #22 (also know as Typhoon Rai).
Change at the helm at Robert Bosch GmbH Effective January 1, 2022, there will be a change on the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. Harald Kroeger will leave the board of management at his own request at the end of the year.
AMD expands wafer agreement with GF to guarantee supply GlobalFoundries says it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025.
Aehr receives new order for four FOX-NP systems Aehr Test Systems has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems, which are expected to ship over the next six to seven months.
YES expands capabilities via the acquisition of SPEC YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, has acquired SPEC (Semiconductor Process Equipment Corporation) of Valencia, California for an undisclosed amount.
Hirose team up with Fairphone to integrate fairtrade gold Hirose, together with Fairphone and the Fairtrade Foundation, investigated how to increase the amount of responsible gold in Fairphone products. As a result, Hirose were able to integrate more Fairtrade gold into the Fairphone supply chain.
SK hynix gets Chinese "Ok" for Intel NAND deal SK hynix has received merger clearance from the Chinese antitrust authority, State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) for its acquisition of Intel NAND and SSD business.
TE acquires product line from Phoenix Contact TE Connectivity (TE) has acquired the force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) elementary relay technology from the Phoenix Contact.
NA semi equipment industry posts November 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.93 billion in billings worldwide in November 2021, reports SEMI.
Renesas completes its acquisition of Celeno Renesas Electronics has completed its previously announced acquisition of provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions provider Celeno Communications, as of December 20, 2021.
ams OSRAM to sell Fluence business to Signify ams OSRAM confirms that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fluence horticulture lighting systems business and brand to Signify for USD 272 million.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish technology company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
USound raises USD 30 million to ramp product manufacturing USound, a developer and manufacturer of MEMS loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, has raised USD 30 million to move into mass production of its second generation MEMS loudspeakers for several global companies.
SiPearl receives €17.5 million in funding SiPearl has just been awarded a EUR 17.5 million funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program. The funding will support the development and scale-up of SiPearl future-generation microprocessor. The funding aims to contribute to ensure European sovereignty in supercomputing for solving scientific, industrial and societal challenges.
Malaysian floods disrupts production at BE Semiconductor The extended and record rainfall in Malaysia is affecting BE Semiconductor main production facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The weather has caused flooding of the assembly floor for die attach systems.
Inertial Labs acquires MEMSENSE Inertial Labs, a developer and supplier of position and orientation technologies, has acquired MEMSENSE, a supplier for MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Units (IMU).
Converge opens new entity in Hong Kong Distributor Converge has just completed its latest expansion project as the company has opened a new 30,080 square foot warehouse and also established a new entity for Converge in Hong Kong; Converge (Hong Kong) Electronics Limited.
Tongyu is now an official supplier for Samsung Guangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. a China-based communications solution provider, has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics.
Rochester receives IATF-16949 letter of conformance Rochester Electronics has earned a letter of conformance, confirming its Quality Management System (QMS) complies with the requirements of the standard IATF 16949:2016 for the Design and Manufacture of semiconductor components.Load more news