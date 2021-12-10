Digital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster

We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”