© BMW Group Components | December 08, 2021
BMW is looking to secure its chip supply - inks several deals
The German auto group has signed a trilateral agreement with microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries with the goal of securing several million semiconductors per year.
The BMW Group is exploring new ways of working with suppliers and, in the case of strategically important components, becoming more closely involved in the supplier network. In order to secure semiconductor supplies for the long run, the German auto group has concluded a direct supply assurance agreement with INOVA Semiconductors and GlobalFoundries. With the agreement the BMW Group is guaranteed the supply of several million microchips per year. These microchips will be used in the ISELED smart LED technology co-developed by the BMW Group, which will be deployed for the first time in the BMW iX and rolled out in further models. “We are deepening our partnership with suppliers at key points in the supplier network and synchronising our capacity planning directly with semiconductor manufacturers and developers. This improves planning reliability and transparency around the volumes needed for everyone involved and secures our needs for the long term,” says Dr Andreas Wendt, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network in a press release. “This pioneering agreement marks the next logical step in securing our supplies in an even more balanced and proactive manner going forward.” Depending on the equipment options, every car contains several thousand of semiconductors that are essential for all electronic devices. They serve various functions by performing arithmetic and control tasks in computers, storing data or even handling multiple tasks at the same time. The share of electronic components in vehicles is likely to increase further in the future. Bu just to illustrate this, let use an example; lets look at the cost contribution of electronics to a new cars total cost; back in 2000, that number was about 18%, today, electronics account for 40% of a new car's total cost, according to a Deloitte analysis. “This agreement directly with an OEM certainly marks new territory for us as a semiconductor manufacturer,” adds Robert Kraus, CEO of INOVA Semiconductors. “But we firmly believe this innovative approach to partnership throughout the production chain will help us achieve our objectives: In this way, we can secure supplies for our end customers and ensure high planning reliability throughout the long chip production cycles. It’s a real win-win.” “This supply assurance agreement with the BMW Group and INOVA demonstrates how the companies are partnering to develop innovative smart LED technology for the new BMW iX and to develop new technologies for the car of tomorrow,” says Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive, Industrial and Multi-market at GlobalFoundries.
Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell flexible semiconductors Stellantis and Hon Hai Technology Group, (Foxconn) have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
Micron plans new memory design centre Micron Technology says it's planning to open a new memory design centre in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast of the U.S.
SCAN Antenna A/S acquires Lambda Antenas S.L. SCAN Antenna A/S announces that the company has completed its acquisition of Lambda Antenas S.L, a Spanish antenna and passive component manufacturer headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.
Ad
Taiyo Yuden to construct a new factory in China The new factory, which will function as a production base for multilayer ceramic capacitors, will launch production in 2023.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeAre Encapsulation Resins Suitable for EV Applications? Beth Turner from Electrolube (MacDermid Alpha Electronic Solutions) discusses how and where encapsulation resins can be incorporated into electric vehicle design to protect vital electronics and improve overall efficiency.
ASE Technology sells plants in China Taiwanese provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, ASE Technology Holding, says it has sold several facilities in China to Beijing-based private equity company Wise Road Capital.
Swissbit to relocate its North American operations The European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions has been active on the North American market since 2003. In 2014, Swissbit opened an R&D location and SSD development center in Westford, Massachusetts and has since continuously expanded its activities and grown its business.
The FTC wants to block Nvidia’s $40B acquisition of Arm The US Federal Trade Commission has launched a lawsuit aiming to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp.’s USD 40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm Ltd. Semiconductor.
Nexperia uses Aixtron equipment as it enters the SiC market Semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, is using Aixtron's production technology to enter the high performance SiC device market.
Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."
Global Semiconductor equipment billings jump 38% YoY in Q3 Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to USD 26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive quarter-over-quarter record high, SEMI reports.
Littelfuse completes its acquisition of Carling Littelfuse has completed its previously announced acquisition of Carling Technologies.
Amphenol acquires Halo Technology Amphenol Corporation announces that the company has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately USD 715 million. Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Sponsored content by Brady CorporationHow to significantly improve product identification & traceability Automated labelling can significantly increase the speed at which products, components, cables and even laboratory samples can be identified. It enables you to comply with traceability requirements, while protecting profitability.
Jenoptik completes the acquisition of BG Medical and SwissOptic With these acquisitions, Jenoptik continues to focus on its core competency in photonics while speeding up profitable and sustainable growth.
TouchNetix gains automotive qualification for family of touchscreen controller ICs UK manufacturer of high-performance touchscreen controller ICs, TouchNetix, announces that its aXiom AX112 user interface chip has gained qualification to the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q100-6 standard, validating the device’s use in applications such as the central information display in passenger cars and other types of vehicles.
Mercury Systems acquires RF module manufacturer Mercury Systems announces that the company has acquired Norcross, Georgia based RF module manufacturer, Atlanta Micro.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Syntronixs Asia becomes part of Infineon German semiconductor manufacturer, Infineon, has via its subsidiary Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired Syntronixs Asia Sdn. Bhd., a Melaka-based electroplating company.
Intel’s EU investment: Details to be expected soon Earlier this year US chip manufacturer Intel launched a USD 20 billion expansion plan which would see the construction of two new chip plants in Arizona – as well as an expansion in Europe.
X-FAB releases statement following explosion at Texas fab On November 12, 2021, an explosion occurred at X-FAB’s site in Lubbock, Texas, during maintenance work done at the deionized water system. One employee lost his life, another employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
AKM provides an update on its fire damaged fab In late October last year a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture. The fire completely ravished the fab and took a total of three days to completely extinguish. But how does the company fare today?
Micron and UMC reaches a global settlement According to the global settlement agreement, both companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron.
A*STAR and STMicro team up on SiC R&D for the EV market The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and STMicroelectronics are launching an R&D collaboration in the field of silicon carbide for power-electronics applications in the automotive and industrial markets.
Jochen Hanebeck to succeed Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon The Supervisory Board of German chip giant, Infineon, has decided that Jochen Hanebeck will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022.
European Semiconductor distribution sales sets new records DMASS reports a whopping 31.8% growth in semiconductors in Q3 and +44.7% in interconnect, passive and electromechanical components. Shortages remain biggest problem for entire industry.Load more news