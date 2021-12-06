© European Investment Bank

EIB loan to take Italian electronics company to the next level

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to finance the Italian electronics and innovation sector by granting a EUR 15 million loan to SME Eggtronic Engineering S.p.A., and with subsidiaries in the United States and China.

The EIB financial support will contribute to Eggtronic’s research and development for marketing its energy conversion and wireless charging technologies to businesses and consumers. Eggtronic's power conversion systems is said to improve the performance of semiconductors and thereby cutting converter costs and improving energy efficiency. These technologies could then be applied to both consumer electronics and more complex systems such as those for hybrid and electric transport and renewable energy. The conversion devices also serve as a bridge between renewable power generation systems and the batteries used for storage, presenting an innovative solution for meeting carbon neutrality goals, a press release reads. Eggtronic is also conducting its own research into wireless charging, which will receive further support through the EIB financing. The Italian company has produced the first prototypes for the position-free wireless charging of TVs, laptops and appliances, in line with new wireless charging concepts. “At Eggtronic, we want to improve lives and protect the environment using our cutting-edge semiconductor and power electronic technology innovations. We want to foster the growth of this strategic sector in Italy to make a technological, ethical and social contribution. We are happy to have such a forward-looking and knowledgeable partner as the EIB, giving strong impetus to our ambitious development plan,” says Eggtronic CEO Igor Spinella in the press release.