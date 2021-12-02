© micron

Micron and UMC team up to strengthen supply chains

Micron says it is expanding its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which will provide "Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile and critical customers into the future."

“Expanding our relationship with UMC helps us strengthen our customers’ supply chains and is a great opportunity to increase collaboration across the semiconductor industry,” says Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations, Manish Bhatia in a press release. “This expanded relationship provides Micron continuing access to products that are critical to our automotive and mobile customers, and we look forward to working with UMC in the coming years to deliver our industry-leading memory and storage solutions to our customers globally.” “UMC is pleased to be working with Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies known for its technology leadership leading-edge manufacturing, to address customer needs,” adds Jason Wang, director and president, UMC. “Industry collaboration has never been more important to addressing the challenges our customers face today and into the future.”