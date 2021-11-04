© UnitedSiC Components | November 04, 2021
Qorvo acquires provider of SiC power semiconductors
Qorvo, a provider of innovative RF solutions, has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.
The acquisition of United Silicon Carbide expands Qorvo’s reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power. United Silicon Carbide will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP) business and will be led by Dr. Chris Dries, who was formerly United Silicon Carbide’s president and CEO and is now general manager of Qorvo’s Power Device Solutions, a press release reads. “The addition of United Silicon Carbide to our IDP business significantly expands our market opportunities in high-power applications. This acquisition enables Qorvo to deliver high-value, best-in-class intelligent power solutions covering power conversion, motion control and circuit protection applications,” says Philip Chesley, president of Qorvo IDP. United Silicon Carbide's product portfolio now spans more than 80 SiC FETs, JFETs and Schottky diode devices. “Our team is thrilled to expand our SiC portfolio as part of Qorvo and continue to build the business with speed and scale, working to accelerate SiC adoption with the industry’s highest performance devices. Our SiC technology, together with Qorvo’s complementary Programmable Power Management products and world-class supply chain capabilities, enable us to deliver superior levels of power efficiency in advanced applications,” says Dr. Dries.
DuPont to acquire Rogers Corporation Rogers Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that values Rogers at approximately USD 5.2 billion.
onsemi completes its acquisition of GTAT On Semiconductor (onsemi) has completed its acquisition of silicon carbide producer, GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT). The acquisition will enhance onsemi’s ability to secure and grow supply of SiC.
Biomedical devices are categorized in terms of risk to the patient. Class I devices with low/moderate risk to health; Class II intermediate risk equipment such as Ultra/CT scanners; and Class III/IV devices critical to sustaining life such as dialysis equipment and pacemakers.
Samsung's looking to triple foundry chip production capacity The South Korean electronics giant said during an earnings call on Thursday that it plans to increase – or rather triple – its foundry production capacity by 2026.
Singulus receives order from European semiconductor manufacturer Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from a European semiconductor manufacturer for a vacuum coating system of the type ROTARIS. The contract volume is in the low single-digit million euros.
Advantest acquires R&D Altanova Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc.
ASE expands production – looking to add thousands of jobs ASE Technology Holding, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, has reportedly launched a massive recruitment drive for its production basse in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where it's looking to hire over 2’000 workers.
How a 16-Bit Output Module with Voltage and Current Outputs Can Be Controlled with Full Isolation Question: How could I design a microcontroller-controlled isolated 16-bit output module?
SK Hynix acquires chip contract manufacturer SK Hynix has reportedly entered into a deal to acquire Key Foundry, a South Korea-based chip contract manufacturer, for close to half a billion dollar.
AT&S starts construction of its expansion in Southeast Asia Austrian printed circuit boards and IC substrates manufacturer, AT&S, has detailed the company’s planned investment in a new factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah in Malaysia.
Bosch to invest over €400M in its semiconductor fabs in 2022 In the face of the global chip shortage, Bosch is increasing its capital expenditure. Just a few weeks after opening its new wafer fab in Dresden, Bosch has now announced another nine-figure investment in its chip manufacturing facilities.
Infineon to expand its operations in Malaysia As previously reported, chip giant Infineon is looking to invest EUR 2.4 billion worldwide in 2022 as it expands its operations. Now information from the Malaysian Government states that company has also chosen to transfer its silicon carbide and gallium nitride epitaxy production to Kulim Hi-Tech Park and expand its manufacturing base in the country.
Apple joins imec in fight to make the IC-industry greener R&D hub for nano- and digital technologies, imec, says that Apple Inc. has joined imec's new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. The SSTS program is an initiative rallying stakeholders from across the IC value chain to anticipate the environmental impact of choices made at chip technology's definition phase.
BASF to sell Precision Microchemicals business BASF and Entegris announces that the companies have signed an agreement to sell the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for USD 90 million. The transaction includes technology, intellectual property and brands and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Renesas acquires Celeno to expand connectivity portfolio Renesas Electronics announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Celeno Communications, a provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions, under which Renesas will acquire Celeno in an all cash transaction valuing Celeno at approximately USD 315 million.
Siltronic breaks ground for a new fab in Singapore Munich-based Silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic, announces that it has broken ground for its new manufacturing facility at JTC's Tampines Wafer Fab Park in Singapore.
IQE partners with GlobalFoundries Cardiff-based supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and material solutions, IQE, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries to develop vital gallium nitride on silicon (GaN on Si) technologies for mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
indie Semi to acquire Symeo GmbH from Analog Devices indie Semiconductor has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specialising in radar hardware and software development.
TI is now the owner of a 300mm fab in Utah The previously announced USD 900 million deal has closed and the former Micron 300mm fab in Lehi, Utah is now in the hands of Texas Instruments.
Italian embedded specialist acquires Germany's Garz & Fricke SECO S.p.A., a player in the field of embedded solutions, IoT and AI solutions, is acquiring Hamburg based Garz & Fricke Group.
Zhenghai Group and Rohm set up SiC power module JV Zhenghai Group and Rohm have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business.
ACM receives order from global semiconductor manufacturer ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, says it has received an evaluation tool order for its Ultra C SAPS frontside cleaning tool from a major global semiconductor manufacturer.
Kyocera to build two new plants for ceramic components Kyocera Corporation says it will construct two additional production facilities at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan. The new facilities will double the campus’ production capacity for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, while securing space for other manufacturing as Kyocera’s business expands.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.72 billion in billings worldwide in September 2021, according to SEMI.