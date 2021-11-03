© NI Business | November 03, 2021
NI strengthens position in electrification and battery test
Test specialist NI has acquired NH Research (NHR), a supplier of power conversion and power supply test systems. But that’s not all, NI has also entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the EV Systems business of Rosenheim, Germany-based Heinzinger GmbH.
The acquisition of NH Research closed on October 19, 2021 and the deal with Heinzinger GmbH is expected to close in Q1 2022, a press release reads. NI says that these acquisitions will expand the company’s portfolio of electrification (EV), battery, and sustainable energy capabilities and add critical power level signal sensing, capture and analysis. “NI, NHR, and Heinzinger serve highly complementary positions in testing components used in the automotive industry to rapidly innovate to electrify vehicles. We believe combining the strength of NI’s flexible EV test platform with these companies’ power conversion and power supply test systems expertise will optimize testing workflows and enable rapid responses to changing test needs, accelerating time to market for a broader range of customers,” NI writes in the press release. The focus of the acquisitions is to accelerate NI’s opportunity in high growth EV applications. And due to the complementary nature of these companies, NI says that it expects minimal cost synergies from these transactions. These two transactions will represent 3% to 4% of NI’s total revenue in 2022 and be accretive to earnings per share. Approximately 150 employees will be joining the company. “We continue to be intentional with investments where we see high potential to accelerate our growth. The addition of expertise and complementary capability from these two leading technology companies will help strengthen and expand our systems offerings to shared customers in the fast-growing area of electrification.” says Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO in the press release.
Samsung's looking to triple foundry chip production capacity The South Korean electronics giant said during an earnings call on Thursday that it plans to increase – or rather triple – its foundry production capacity by 2026.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsBreathing life into obsolete medical device designs Ken Greenwood, Rochester Electronics, Technical Sales Manager EMEA
Biomedical devices are categorized in terms of risk to the patient. Class I devices with low/moderate risk to health; Class II intermediate risk equipment such as Ultra/CT scanners; and Class III/IV devices critical to sustaining life such as dialysis equipment and pacemakers.
Singulus receives order from European semiconductor manufacturer Singulus Technologies AG has received an order from a European semiconductor manufacturer for a vacuum coating system of the type ROTARIS. The contract volume is in the low single-digit million euros.
Advantest acquires R&D Altanova Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire US based R&D Altanova, Inc.
ASE expands production – looking to add thousands of jobs ASE Technology Holding, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, has reportedly launched a massive recruitment drive for its production basse in Kaohsiung, Taiwan where it's looking to hire over 2’000 workers.
How a 16-Bit Output Module with Voltage and Current Outputs Can Be Controlled with Full Isolation Question: How could I design a microcontroller-controlled isolated 16-bit output module?
SK Hynix acquires chip contract manufacturer SK Hynix has reportedly entered into a deal to acquire Key Foundry, a South Korea-based chip contract manufacturer, for close to half a billion dollar.
AT&S starts construction of its expansion in Southeast Asia Austrian printed circuit boards and IC substrates manufacturer, AT&S, has detailed the company’s planned investment in a new factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah in Malaysia.
Bosch to invest over €400M in its semiconductor fabs in 2022 In the face of the global chip shortage, Bosch is increasing its capital expenditure. Just a few weeks after opening its new wafer fab in Dresden, Bosch has now announced another nine-figure investment in its chip manufacturing facilities.
Infineon to expand its operations in Malaysia As previously reported, chip giant Infineon is looking to invest EUR 2.4 billion worldwide in 2022 as it expands its operations. Now information from the Malaysian Government states that company has also chosen to transfer its silicon carbide and gallium nitride epitaxy production to Kulim Hi-Tech Park and expand its manufacturing base in the country.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Apple joins imec in fight to make the IC-industry greener R&D hub for nano- and digital technologies, imec, says that Apple Inc. has joined imec's new Sustainable Semiconductor Technologies and Systems (SSTS) research program. The SSTS program is an initiative rallying stakeholders from across the IC value chain to anticipate the environmental impact of choices made at chip technology's definition phase.
BASF to sell Precision Microchemicals business BASF and Entegris announces that the companies have signed an agreement to sell the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for USD 90 million. The transaction includes technology, intellectual property and brands and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Renesas acquires Celeno to expand connectivity portfolio Renesas Electronics announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Celeno Communications, a provider of smart Wi-Fi solutions, under which Renesas will acquire Celeno in an all cash transaction valuing Celeno at approximately USD 315 million.
Sponsored content by LPKF Laser & Electronics AGLaser: Light for Maximum Depaneling Efficiency Light as a cutting tool? The methods used up to now for depaneling work just fine, so why would anyone want to use the laser? The laser offers tremendous potential as a depaneling tool for printed circuit board manufacturing. Laser technology has decisive advantages over conventional methods – from precision to technical cleanliness and a high degree of flexibility. It is high time to dispense with the old prejudices that are still circulating and get to know the true advantages of this innovative technology.
Siltronic breaks ground for a new fab in Singapore Munich-based Silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic, announces that it has broken ground for its new manufacturing facility at JTC's Tampines Wafer Fab Park in Singapore.
IQE partners with GlobalFoundries Cardiff-based supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and material solutions, IQE, has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries to develop vital gallium nitride on silicon (GaN on Si) technologies for mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
indie Semi to acquire Symeo GmbH from Analog Devices indie Semiconductor has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI’s Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specialising in radar hardware and software development.
TI is now the owner of a 300mm fab in Utah The previously announced USD 900 million deal has closed and the former Micron 300mm fab in Lehi, Utah is now in the hands of Texas Instruments.
Italian embedded specialist acquires Germany's Garz & Fricke SECO S.p.A., a player in the field of embedded solutions, IoT and AI solutions, is acquiring Hamburg based Garz & Fricke Group.
Zhenghai Group and Rohm set up SiC power module JV Zhenghai Group and Rohm have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business.
ACM receives order from global semiconductor manufacturer ACM Research, a supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, says it has received an evaluation tool order for its Ultra C SAPS frontside cleaning tool from a major global semiconductor manufacturer.
Kyocera to build two new plants for ceramic components Kyocera Corporation says it will construct two additional production facilities at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan. The new facilities will double the campus’ production capacity for fine ceramic components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, while securing space for other manufacturing as Kyocera’s business expands.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.72 billion in billings worldwide in September 2021, according to SEMI.
GlobalWafer's merger with Siltronic hits a speed bump The completion of the of merger with GlobalWafers likely to be delayed due to protracted discussions with authorities on regulatory clearances, says Siltronic.
Mobix Labs opens design centre in Australia Mobix Labs, a connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, has opened a new design center in Sydney, Australia.