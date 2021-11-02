Laser: Light for Maximum Depaneling Efficiency

Light as a cutting tool? The methods used up to now for depaneling work just fine, so why would anyone want to use the laser? The laser offers tremendous potential as a depaneling tool for printed circuit board manufacturing. Laser technology has decisive advantages over conventional methods – from precision to technical cleanliness and a high degree of flexibility. It is high time to dispense with the old prejudices that are still circulating and get to know the true advantages of this innovative technology.