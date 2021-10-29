Shortage of electronic components

Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. Since the COVID-19 outbreak people worldwide have been forced to work and communicate from home, and sales of PC’s, game consoles and other smart devices have picked-up big time. This has resulted in a very high demand and shortage of electronic components in other industries. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.