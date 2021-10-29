© AT&S

AT&S starts construction of its expansion in Southeast Asia

Austrian printed circuit boards and IC substrates manufacturer, AT&S, has detailed the company’s planned investment in a new factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah in Malaysia.

AT&S’ new campus for the production of IC substrates in Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, involves a proposed total investment for phase 1 of EUR 1.7 billion. The construction of the facility is going to start with an official groundbreaking ceremony on October 30, 2021, with commercial operations targeted to come on stream in 2024. During a press conference, AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer and AT&S COO Ingolf Schroeder gave insights into the planned investment, the project scope, technology details, as well as the planned activities to hire approximately 6,000 highly qualified employees. “I want to thank the Malaysian government as well as the MIDA (the government's principal promotion agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry) for the great support throughout the entire process, from the start of our location scouting until today,” said AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer according to a press release. “Already today, Malaysia is an important hub for the chip supply chain. We are convinced that Malaysia can further strengthen its position as a technology country and will develop its position in the region as a high-tech manufacturing hub in Asia.” “AT&S brings the latest generation of high-end technologies to Malaysia and will establish a completely new technology sector in one of the future global microelectronic hotspots. In addition to manufacturing high-tech products, extensive R&D activities will also be conducted at this new site,” added AT&S COO Ingolf Schroeder. Besides manufacturing, R&D will also be a focus at the new AT&S facility in Kulim. Therefore, AT&S is investigating cooperation and partnerships with leading universities in Malaysia.