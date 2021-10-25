© Rohm / Zhenghai Group

Zhenghai Group and Rohm set up SiC power module JV

Zhenghai Group and Rohm have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new company in the power module business.

The new company, HAIMOSIC (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD. is scheduled to be established in China in December 2021, and will be owned 80% by Shanghai Zhenghai Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhenghai Semiconductor) of Zhenghai Group and 20% by Rohm, a press release readsl The new company will focus on the development, design, manufacturing and sales of power modules using silicon carbide (SiC) power devices, with the aim of developing a power module business that is ideal for traction inverters and other applications in new energy vehicles. With this agreement the companies aims to develop highly efficient power modules by combining the inverter technology of the Zhenghai Group companies, the module technology of both companies, and ROHM's SiC chips. The module products to be developed through the new company are already scheduled to be used in electric vehicles, and mass production is planed to begin from 2022. "ROHM is a respected global leader in SiC devices. The establishment of a joint venture between ROHM and the Zhenghai Group to develop the SiC power module business will surely bring new changes to the power module market. Through more than 30 years of development, Zhenghai Group has accumulated rich industrialization experience in many industries such as rare earth permanent magnet, regenerative medicine, automobile interior, and electronic information. The Zhenghai Group has determined to make the power module business a strategic business for the Group, giving it the greatest support in terms of capital and human resources," says Bi Bohai, Chairman of Zhenghai Group in the press release. "We are very pleased to establish a joint venture with the Zhenghai Group, which has a wide range of businesses in China. As a leading company in SiC power devices, ROHM has been developing the world's most advanced devices and providing power solutions together with peripheral components. The development of power modules in the new company will encourage the use of SiC power devices in new energy vehicles, which are gaining momentum in China, as well as play an important role in other application research. Through the business of the new company with Zhenghai Group, we will aim for the further development and evolution of both companies," adds Isao Matsumoto, President and CEO of Rohm.