© Jenoptik Business | October 20, 2021
Jenoptik acquires Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic
Jenoptik strengthens its global photonics business via the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic.
Jenoptik AG is set to acquire from Berliner Glas GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASML Holding N.V., a 100 percent stake in BG Medical Applications GmbH (Berliner Glas Medical), SwissOptic AG, a specialist in the development and manufacture of optical components and assemblies and Chinese company SwissOptic (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., (together with SwissOptic AG, SwissOptic). “With this strategic acquisition we will strengthen our global and fast-growing photonics business by significantly expanding our already strong semiconductor equipment business, and, in particular, our highly attractive medical technology business,” says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG in a press release. In 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately EUR 130 million in revenue. The purchase price amounts to around EUR 300 million. The contracting parties have agreed not to disclose the exact terms of the transaction. Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic currently employ around 500 people worldwide. The management will continue to act in its current function for Berliner Glas Medical und SwissOptic under the umbrella of the Jenoptik Group,
Hyundai Motor working on developing its own chips in-house The automotive industry has taken a hard hit from the current semiconductor shortage. One automaker that's had enough is South Korea's Hyundai Motor, who is now looking to develop its on semiconductor chips in order to cut reliance on others.
Sivers Semi is gearing up for growth – acquires MixComm Swedish technology company, Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to take pole position 5G mmWave semiconductors, and the company is taking a major step with the acquisition of US-based mmWave challenger, MixComm Inc.
Keeping EMI from LED drivers under control Question: How can I reduce electromagnetic interference when using LED drivers in lighting design?
AT&S continues to invest – 700 new jobs to be created The Austrian electronics specialist says it will invest EUR 500 million in its Leoben location over the next few years. The investment will see the creation of 700 new jobs.
TSMC's looking to expand with new chip plant in Japan During an online earnings briefing, TSMC CEO C. C. Wei, announced the company's intention to build a specialty technology fab in Japan.
Ad
Bosch to set up R&D centre for automotive electronics in Ireland The German engineering and technology company has announced that it will establish an automotive R&D centre in Limerick, Ireland, creating over 30 new jobs over the course of the next two year.
RFMW and CML Microcircuits ink global distribution agreement RFMW and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. announces that the companies are expanding their business relationship. Their existing distribution agreement has now been widened to include global marketing and sales of the CML product portfolio.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Omni-Pro Franchised distributor of passive electronic components and discrete semiconductors, New Yorker Electronics, announces that it has acquired Omni Pro Electronics, Inc., an electronic component distributor, located in Addison, Texas.
Pepperl+Fuchs adds to its capacity with a new facility Pepperl+Fuchs has officially opened its new production site in Trutnov, Czech Republic. This marks the conclusion of a project which started in 2019 and will allow the company to strengthen its position as a producer of industrial sensors.
RISC-V player announces expansion of US operation Andes Technology USA Corp., the HQ of the North America operations of Taiwan-based Andes Technology Corporation, a supplier a RISC-V processor cores, is planning a major expansion of Its US operation.
Sponsored content by congatec GmbHReal-time Ethernet for all The real-time processing of data for OPC UA, as well as many other tactile Internet applications, are coming up fast as important new areas of industrial communication. This is due in large part to the emergence of 5G technologies and the increase in factories installing 10+ GbE networks. The stranglehold that many established proprietary industrial Ethernet installations have had for so many years is now starting to be released by Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), which is ushering in these real-time applications.
NXP Semiconductors names new CFO NXP Semiconductors announces that the company names Bill Betz has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
GlobalWafers / Siltronic deal gets a green light from the US GlobalWafers has provided an update regarding its ts all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic AG.
Samsung starts mass production of its 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics says that it has begun mass producing its 14-nanometer DRAM, based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
Schurter completes its latest Swiss expansion The new construction and conversion of the Schurter Group headquarters in Lucerne, Switzerland has been completed.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
UK is off the table for potential Intel fab after Brexit The UK would have been a potential site for an Intel fab, but not after Brexit, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the BBC.
Solution from Fingerprint Cards integrated in new Honor MagicBook Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, announces that the the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the new HONOR MagicBook V14.
Kanthal sells its semiconductor capital equipment business Heating technology company Kanthal announces that it has reached an agreement to divest its semiconductor capital equipment business to Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), headquartered in Fremont, California, USA.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
GaN power IC supplier opens new office in China Navitas Semiconductor, a provider of gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China which offers the company 300% increase in capabilities to support revenue growth in the region.
Generating very low voltages with standard regulators Question: What is a good solution for generating a tiny dc supply voltage of a few hundred millivolts?
SiPearl opens new design center in France Microprocessor designer SiPearl has opened yet another European design center, this time in Grenoble, France.
Infineon plans to increase investments by 50% next year The German chip manufacturer has provided its investors with an update on its strategy, business performance and long-term perspective as well as on the outlook for the fiscal year 2022.
HEICO subsidiary acquires specialised electronics company HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. The RF and microwave specialist is HEICO's 6th acquisition this year.
TI might not be done with Sherman Early last year the news that Texas Instruments disclosed that it planned to close two wafer plants within three to five years. The plants in question were two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman. But TI might not be done with Sherman just yet, the city is a finalist for a new multi-billion dollar production plant.
Business is booming for Flip - Moves into expanded location Flip Electronics has had major success and growth in the last five years. So much so that the authorised distributor of obsolete and excess semiconductor and electronic components recently moved from a 12,000 square feet facility to a new one which provides the company with a total of73,000 square feet.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Innovium The provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions has completed its acquisition of Innovium, Inc.,and thus broaden its portfolio of silicon solutions targeting cloud data centers.Load more news