Sivers Semi is gearing up for growth – acquires MixComm
Swedish technology company, Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to take pole position 5G mmWave semiconductors, and the company is taking a major step with the acquisition of US-based mmWave challenger, MixComm Inc.
Sivers Semiconductors will acquire the US-based fabless semiconductor company for USD 135 million. The consideration will be paid through a combination of USD 22.5 million in cash and USD 112.5 million in newly issued Sivers shares. In addition, there is a performance-based earn-out of up to USD 20 million to be paid in new Sivers shares if certain commercial customer milestones are achieved, the Swedish company disclose in a press release. Following the completion, the enlarged Sivers group will become a force to be reckon with in 5G mmWave semiconductors, with strong capabilities and a broad joint IP portfolio of RFIC/BFIC (radio frequency/beam forming integrated circuits) chipsets in a wide variety of mmWave semiconductor technologies, including SiGe (Silicon Germanium) and RF-SOI (RF silicon-on-insulator). Driven by the exponential growth of the wireless connectivity and telecommunications sectors, the semiconductor industry is undergoing a significant technology-based transformation. This is supporting the deployment of new technologies such as the implementation of 5G connectivity, providing opportunities to reach new levels of efficiency and customer value. Founded in 2017, MixComm is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey and has design centres in Oregon and California. It is an active US participant in the 5G BFIC (repeaters/base stations), SATCOM and radar verticals. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-Q1 2022. “We have worked closely with the MixComm team to finalize this acquisition and it has been a great pleasure getting to know many of the team members. MixComm has in a short time period been able to build a very impressive customer list as well as sales funnel. MixComm and Sivers have the same philosophy when it comes to building partnerships within the mmWave eco-system and by adding these eco-systems together we will create an even greater combined entity. I would like to welcome MixComm into the Sivers family and look forward to executing on all the exciting plans we have together,” says Anders Storm, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sivers in the press release. “Sivers and MixComm share a vision for mmWave’s impact and potential. Combining with Sivers will accelerate that impact and amplify that potential. The MixComm team is proud of what we have achieved and excited where we will go now as part of the Sivers family,” adds Mike Noonen, Chief Executive Officer of MixComm.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effects of pH: Cleaning Agent Properties and Performance in Production As cleaning agents evolve to meet customer and supplier environmental challenges, we take a closer look at the effect of pH cleaning agent properties and performance including material compatibility and rinsing behavior all while answering questions with SIR data.
Sponsored content by HamamatsuModuł C14093 do detekcji promieniowania rentgenowskiego metodą Dual Energy Moduł został wyposażony w matrycę fotodiod do detekcji rentgena. 32-elementowa linijka na wierzchniej stronie przeznaczona jest do detekcji promieniowanie o niskiej energii, a 32-elementowa linijka na spodniej stronie do detekcji promieniowania z wyższego zakresu. Każda linijka połączona jest ze scyntylatorem.
Sponsored content by iTACiTAC presents milestone at productronica 2021: MES becomes MOM The MES specialist iTAC Software AG will present an important milestone in its product development at productronica 2021: The iTAC.MES.Suite becomes the iTAC.MOM.Suite. The company is thus decisively further developing the existing Manufacturing Execution System for the digitalized factory world. The solution, which is being developed in cooperation with iTAC's holding company Dürr AG, has significant new features for controlling, optimizing and predicting production processes in real time. It is based on a completely new, open architecture and can therefore be integrated into existing ecosystems. iTAC will be attending the trade fair from November 16 to 19, 2021 in hall A3 at booth 161.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsThe POWER of Authenticity and Reliability Critical End-of-Life Component Management
Product lifecycles typically extend far beyond active semiconductor component availability, making lifecycle status a key factor when planning, at any phase, in the new product introduction (NPI) process.
